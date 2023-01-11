VK Group recognises its best performing stars at year-end festivities

Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 9:17 AM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 9:20 AM

VK Exhibitions and Decor Industry LLC hosted an event on December 27, 2022, at Expo City (DEC) to celebrate the year-end festivities – Christmas, New Year and Annual Gathering to reward and recognise its best-performing staff. The company is a leading self-sustained brand made of technical experts in scenic, signages and steel work with project managers and a skilled workforce that offers a unique combination of technical know-how and commercial expertise, The gathering had 800+ VK Group's blue-collar workers, dignitaries, special invitees, clients and families of the management team. The DNA of VK Group has always had staff welfare and development as a key factor for its growth and has been nurturing its workforce consistently, by providing them with a 360 degree of growth and development environment. Driven by strong employee engagement and development initiatives, VK conducts time-to-time training, cultural programmes and sports activities.

Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, an Indian folk kalbeliya artist from Rajasthan along with her team of 15 artists were flown down to the UAE to perform at this mega event

The dignitaries who attended this event were Bijender Singh, Consul (Consular, Passport & OCI, Attestation), Consulate General of India; Ali Ibrahim Al-Shehhi, senior service assistant, Ministry of Human Resources and notable individuals from various communities and associations such as Friends of India (FOI), RBPG and VPBG etc. The event was hosted by Dubai’s favourite celebrity host, TV presenter and voiceover talent, MC Joe Mohan aka VoiceGuyJoe.

Singh said: "This kind of event will promote teamwork among workers, enhance cooperation, and build bridges of acquaintance among workers and employers."

He further added: "Sports activities conducted by VK group such as cricket and bowling tournaments for the workers are instrumental in bringing together individuals and societies regardless of their nationalities and ethnicities. It plays an important role in developing the spirit of cooperation as well as healthy competition and promotes teamwork".

The top 40 performing workers were recognised and awarded mementoes and cash rewards of up to Dh50,000 including raffle draws for the staff at an event. In addition to this, VK Management also recognised their top sub-contractors and honoured them with an award of excellence.

Founded by Rameshwar Lal Jangid in the mid-90s, VK grew under the wise leadership of his son Radheshyam Jangid, CEO and MD, getting him well-earnt recognition across various prestigious platforms, including the Forbes ME - Best Entrepreneur Award in 2021. Over the past three decades, VK group has emerged as a leading name in the region and pledges to continue to serve the growing market needs in the large-scale events, exhibitions and interior work segment.

Speaking about the initiative, Jangid said: "I have travelled to more than 30 countries in the world, but each time I return to the UAE, I feel I am safe. I am back in my home. The birthplace (Janam Bhoomi) of most of our workers is India but our land of work (Karm Bhoomi) is Dubai. This is the country where I have spent more than half of my life (over 27 years). It has given all of us much more than we have ever dreamed of and a special thanks go to the amazing leadership of the country, especially His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai."

"Even when the pandemic hit the world badly, we at VK Group stood strong as one family. Where so many people were losing business and jobs, we were blessed to have the strength to sustain with zero job loss and no salary cuts for anyone. The credit for this goes to the wonderful-experienced leaders, managers, supervisors and staff, we have in VK Group," he concluded.