Viva Insurance Brokers rebrands to Acora Insurance Brokers

Viva Insurance Brokers, a Dubai-based insurance brokerage firm regulated by the UAE Central Bank and licensed by the Dubai Health Authority, has officially rebranded to Acora Insurance Brokers LLC (Acora), effective June 2026.

The new name marks a defining milestone in the firm’s evolution from its founding in 2016 and since it was acquired in 2023, marking the beginning of a new chapter, driven by a long-term vision to build the region’s leading corporate insurance advisory and broking platform. Since the acquisition — a period defined by investment in talent, technology, and deepening insurer relationships, the firm has grown fourfold in headcount and tenfold in volumes, and today counts 50+ seasoned professionals, 200+ combined years of industry experience, and relationships with 40+ leading UAE and international insurance partners.

Acora’s ambition is unambiguous: using talent and technology investments to become the most professional, reputable and client-centric insurance risk advisor for businesses and institutions across the region — a credible, independent alternative to the multinational broking houses, rooted in deep understanding of the Gulf market.

Alex Reuter, co-president of Acora, commented: "Acora is not a cosmetic change — it is a statement of intent. We care, and we act. We have spent three years building the right team, capabilities, and culture. This rebrand reflects the business we have become and the firm we are determined to be. Businesses across this region deserve an advisor that truly adds long-term value through optimal insurance advise and selection and that is exactly what Acora is built to be."

Ahmed Osman, co-president of Acora, added: "This rebranding is a reflection of our growth and our ambitions for the future. The name Acora represents the values we have built this business on — expertise, integrity and an unwavering dedication to our clients. We are just getting started and are excited about what lies ahead. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same passion and commitment that has defined us."