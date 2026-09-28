VitrA Tiles introduces ‘The Code’ concept and the New Codes of Design at Cersaie Fair

VitrA Tiles attended the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings, Cersaie 2026, which took place in Bologna, Italy, from September 21 to 25, where it hosted architects, designers, customers and industry professionals. Designed around the Material Intelligence concept, VitrA Tiles showcased its 2027 collections and innovations.

“Every material has a code. Material Intelligence deciphers it.” This statement lies at the core of VitrA Tiles' design approach, through which it reinterprets naturally available materials using a combination of research, advanced technology and design expertise. Building on the aesthetic and technical potential of nature, VitrA Tiles transforms these materials into original surfaces to create new inspiration for contemporary architecture.

The Code concept represents three design languages: Resincode, Geocode and Metacode.

Resincode is inspired by the porous, mineral-rich texture of natural concrete, with natural transitions and layered surface effects lending a minimalist, balanced and refined aesthetic to contemporary interiors. Geocode draws inspiration from Spanish limestone, marble, quartzite and gneiss, bringing the diverse geological heritage of natural stone to ceramic surfaces through a contemporary interpretation. It features four distinct surface typologies: Alba, Imperio, Rio and Merano. Metacode, with three distinct surfaces in gold, iron and copper tones, brings the subtle tonal transitions and soft reflections of a patinated metal texture to ceramic surfaces, blending industrial character with a refined aesthetic.

At Cersaie 2026, VitrA Tiles also showcased its V-Flex and V-Tone innovations alongside its new collections.

V-Flex, powered by Välinge’s Ceraloc locking technology, represents a tile installation solution that requires no adhesives. Thanks to its special side profiles, the system allows mechanical tile bonding, promising up to five times faster application compared with conventional bonded tile applications. It supports precise alignment, even grout lines and a clean, professional finish. Individual tiles can be removed and replaced when needed, offering significant advantages by simplifying maintenance and repair processes. It also offers acoustic comfort. V-Flex is recommended for retail stores, store chains, showrooms, offices, hotels, educational facilities and commercial spaces.

Focusing on tonal differences in ceramic manufacturing, V-Tone maintains colour consistency and design integrity across different surfaces. The integration of V-Tone technology into VitrA Tiles’ production lines is continuing.