VitrA Tiles at Cersaie 2025: Pioneering ‘100 per cent recycled porcelain tile’

Products made with recycled materials continue to meet all national and international technical standards

Published: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 5:27 PM

At Cersaie 2025, VitrA Tiles welcomed visitors to an exhibition space designed to offer an immersive experience. The stand, divided into four thematic sections, invited architects, designers, and customers to explore the latest developments in ceramic innovation, including new technologies and application solutions.

One of the new technologies presented was V-Tone, developed to address shade variation between different production batches and ensure consistent colors across projects. VitrA Tiles also introduced the "100 per cent recycled porcelain tile", a product made entirely from recycled materials, highlighting the company’s focus on sustainability.

Other features at the stand included TileScape, an app that helps select suitable VitrA Tiles products from a photo, as well as V-Shape and V-Hygiene solutions for visual performance and cleanliness, and the Easy Tiling function, which facilitates faster tile installation.

The "100 per cent recycled porcelain tile" project was one of the highlights of VitrA Tiles at Cersaie 2025. Produced entirely from waste materials, the tile represents a new approach to sustainable production in the ceramic industry. The project, developed using VitrA’s internal know-how, demonstrates how recycled materials can be transformed into a high-quality product while meeting technical and aesthetic standards.

This tile is made with a recipe that uses 100 per cent production waste, supporting a circular economy by reducing reliance on raw materials and lowering the overall carbon footprint. The production process is also more energy-efficient, with reduced electricity and natural gas consumption. Products made with recycled materials continue to meet all national and international technical standards.

The initiative reflects VitrA Tiles’ focus on integrating research, development, and operational efficiency to promote sustainable production practices.