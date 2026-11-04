Vista Maritime Travel hosts colourful UAE Flag Day celebration with diplomats and community leaders

Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism LLC hosted a vibrant celebration to mark UAE Flag Day, bringing together members of the diplomatic corps, UAE nationals and prominent figures from the country's diverse communities.

The Consuls Generals of Indonesia, the Philippines and Bulgaria attended as guests of honour, joined by Dr Naimaat and several distinguished Emirati guests. Attendees came together to honour the UAE flag and express their pride in, and best wishes for, the nation's continued progress and prosperity.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Zafar said the UAE's remarkable development in a short span of time, under its visionary leadership, stands as an example for the world. He described the UAE as a home of tolerance, peace and coexistence, where people of many nationalities live and work together with mutual respect. Flag Day, he added, is a symbol of national unity, and everyone who lives in the UAE shares in the pride of its achievements.

The guests of honour also extended their congratulations to the UAE leadership and people on the occasion, and highlighted the strong and friendly ties between their countries and the UAE.

Concluding the event, the management of Vista Maritime Travel thanked all guests for their presence and said the company would continue to organise community initiatives that bring people of different backgrounds closer together.