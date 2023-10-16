Visit the Cyprus pavilion at Gitex Global 2023

Visitors to the pavilion will gain insights into the compelling business opportunities that Cyprus presents as an international business hub

Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 3:41 PM

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry (MECI), in co-operation with the Cyprus Trade Centre Dubai, participates for the second consecutive year at the Gitex Global 2023 Exhibition, with a national pavilion.

MECI aims to contribute to the extroversion of Cypriot technology companies and strengthen bilateral business cooperation between Cypriot tech companies and companies abroad. Cyprus ranks 10th in the European Innovfa `ation Scoreboard for the second year in a row and is classified as a strong innovator. The country hosts 12 universities, seven centers of excellence, research institutes and over 800 startups and innovative SMEs.

The national pavilion, located at H13 -B40, is hosting eight technology companies (CYENS, EFEVRE, AEON PAYMENT, Odyssey, SOFTLINE, CHANNELIT, CELLOCK, CDMA) which are engaged in a wide range of tech sectors, including the field of life-science, payment services, artificial intelligence, cyber security, compliance services, software, emerging technologies and applied research.

The National Funding of the Agency of Research and Innovation (Cyprus Research and Innovation Foundation), which supports startup scaleup and other innovative enterprises and funding and support services, is also represented at the national pavilion.

Furthermore, visitors to Cyprus's pavilion will gain insight into the compelling business opportunities that Cyprus presents as an international business hub. Cyprus offers a strategic advantage with respect to tax treaties and tax benefits that are highly favourable, not only within the GCC region but also on a global scale. Cyprus stands out as an emerging research and technology hub in the Mediterranean, providing a unique platform for innovation and cutting-edge developments. In addition to its vibrant local market, it serves as a gateway for exporting services to GCC countries and international markets.

Cyprus is also active during the tech talk sessions at hall #13 with the participation among others of Demetris Skourides, chief scientist for research, innovation and technology and George Partasides, commercial counsellor, CTC Dubai.