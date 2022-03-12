Visit of Italian deputy minister to the UAE

He said this has resulted in a keen interest by the Emirates towards the Italian entrepreneurial system as demonstrated by the most recent visit to the Italian industry clusters by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:35 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:55 PM

The first stage of the institutional mission to the UAE of Gilberto Pichetto, the Italian deputy minister for economic development, concluded in the presence of the Italian industrial and economic world. The meeting, promoted by the Italian chamber of commerce in the UAE and under the auspices of the Italian embassy in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Giuseppe Finocchiaro, the Italian Consul General, Carlo Ferro, the ICE president, together with Mauro Marzocchi, the secretary-general of the Italian chamber.

In the opening remarks, the deputy minister acknowledged the contribution of the 90 chambers of commerce, including the one in Dubai that had organised the meeting. Carlo Ferro, president of ICE, who also joined the celebration of the Italian entrepreneurial reality, underlined in his speech Italy’s ability to create an interconnected system: from the ministry of economic development to the consular network and the companies present at Expo 2020 Dubai. He said this has resulted in a keen interest by the Emirates towards the Italian entrepreneurial system as demonstrated by the most recent visit to the Italian industry clusters by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

In his speech, the Consul General, recalled the importance of the UAE for Italian exports. Stefano Campagna, the Councillor of the Italian chamber of commerce in the UAE, invited Italian companies to consider the chamber of commerce as their home, and to achieve important results with the hope of continuing to work together.