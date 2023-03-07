Virtual influencer ALARA X joins the first celebrities of the metaverse

Tue 7 Mar 2023

IAMX.Live, a next-gen technology and production company based in Dubai, has made a new addition to its series of virtual influencers it created by positioning computer-generated virtual characters as real people on social media. The social media posts of ALARA X, the first virtual influencer of IAMX.Live, who describes herself as an ‘unreal star’, receive thousands of interactions. Releasing the movie of ALARA X, IAMX.live, which stands out with its ability to capture reality at the highest quality in clothing and body simulation, is ready to push the boundaries of reality across web 3.0 and the metaverse.

Virtual influencers are increasingly used in influencer marketing. Famous brands that want to take an active role in the new version of the internet have started to use virtual characters in their metaverse projects. Campaigns created by virtual influencers also succeed in wooing consumers. Research conducted by the Influencer Marketing Factory shows that 35 per cent of consumers have purchased a product promoted by virtual influencers.

ALARA X is positioned as the first member of the virtual human colony that IAMX.Live has been working on. ALARA X, who rapidly increases the number of her followers, is becoming more and more popular every day. Underlining that three out of five consumers followed at least one virtual influencer, Ercan Baris, CEO of IAMX.Live, said: "Influencer marketing h data reveals that virtual influencers are particularly attracting attention from women."

Stating that ALARA X has surpassed half a million followers in a short time, Baris further added:"Global motion capture and software studios making Hollywood productions are working on the animation videos of ALARA X."

Highest quality in clothing and body simulations

According to Baris, IAMX.Live stands out with its ability to capture reality at the highest quality in clothing and body simulations. While other startups offer services such as digital human design, clothing simulation, and virtual reality video production separately, IAMX.Live is a next-gen tech company and studio that provides all these services together. ALARA X is the first project to showcase the company's strong capabilities for metaverse and Web 3.0-driven projects with the potential to revolutionise visual reality.

ALARA X, who at times poses in a coffee shop, or metaverse, at home, on the street, and at times on its social media accounts on different channels, especially Instagram, is known as one of the pioneers of the virtual human colony that IAMX.Live has been working on.

“These characters, which we organically associate with concepts such as NFT and blockchain, will also be the key to brands to enter the metaverse," said Baris, which continues to work to create new virtual influencers in different professions, such as pop stars, news anchors, and journalists.

IAMX.Live, which embarked on this journey with ALARA X, continues to work to create an ecosystem of virtual influencers licenced and owned by global brands and investors. The company aims to have a hyper-realistic virtual human colony of 21 characters by 2030.

Focus on customer experience on Metaverse

IAMX.live will reflect the technological success it has achieved with ALARA X to the corporate identity of brands. The digital lives of hyper-realistic virtual characters, who will become brand icons, will be fictionalised on social media platforms. While IAMX.live will lead brands in creating their virtual stars, it will provide turnkey production services by offering all the opportunities provided by its technology from a single source. It will focus on the customer experiences of brands in the metaverse by developing Web 3.0, NFT projects, global collaborations and PR strategies for hyper-realistic virtual characters that brands will use in communication and digital sales channels.