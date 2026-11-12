Vinchem Industries launches advanced fuel additives across UAE at Adipec

Adipec 2026 marked the UAE-wide commercial launch of Vinchem Industries’ advanced multifunctional petrol and diesel fuel additives through Swaidan Trading Co LLC, the largest trading arm of the Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group.

The launch was inaugurated by Pankaj Khadye, COO – Rubber Products, Electrical & Agriculture, Al Naboodah Group, and Saif Ali Al Shafar, board member, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and CEO, Al Shafar Engineering, in the presence of Vinchem's leadership team: Harshvardhan Jain, CEO; Shrikant Saboo, chief business officer; and Pawan Sharma, VP – PEA Division.

Al Shafar, who recognised the technology's potential last summer and encouraged its evaluation across major Dubai fleets, emphasised its relevance amid rising fuel costs and sustainability priorities.

"The future of mobility lies in making existing fleets smarter, cleaner and more efficient. Technologies delivering measurable savings deserve immediate industry attention and adoption," said Al Shafar.

Recent UAE pilot evaluations have demonstrated encouraging results, including over 15 per cent reduction in fuel consumption for a major fuel-delivery operator, alongside promising trials involving a leading school transport company.

Khadye highlighted the importance of practical technologies delivering operational savings and reduced carbon footprints.

Shameem M.P., general manager, Automotive Allied Products Division, emphasised improved fuel efficiency as a driver of lower fleet total cost of ownership (TCO), confirming UAE-wide product availability through Swaidan Trading.

Vinchem's patented technology serves automotive, marine, off-highway and locomotive applications, with OEM validation and established relationships involving JCB, Tata Motors, Kirloskar, Ashok Leyland, Cummins, BPCL and HPCL.

It is pertinent to note that part of Swaidan Trading, the division supplies tyres, batteries, lubricants and automotive solutions across the UAE, supported by its Al Naboodah Autocare Service network.