Vikas Sardana to steer operations of Dubai’s Metro and Tram networks

Keolis MHI, a leading transportation company and the operator of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, has announced Vikas Sardana as its new managing director, at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates the implementation of its ‘Strategy Plan 2026’ and reinforces its long-term partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This leadership transition reflects Keolis MHI’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth, as well as its role in supporting the UAE’s urban mobility sector.

A highly accomplished rail executive with over two decades of leadership experience, Sardana brings an exceptional track record from some of the Middle East and India’s most complex metro rail networks. Having served as acting managing director and chief operating officer (COO) of Keolis MHI, he has been central to the safe, reliable, and high-performance delivery of Dubai’s transit services.

"It is a profound honor to lead Keolis MHI at such a defining time for urban mobility in Dubai," said Sardana. "Our focus remains resolute: providing a seamless, sustainable and truly world‑class travel experience. Guided by our passenger‑first approach, empowered by technology and driven by our highly capable team, we will continue to push the boundaries and set new benchmarks for the global rail industry,” he said.

Sardana’s career is defined by navigating high-density rail environments. During his tenure as COO, he was instrumental in overseeing the transit needs of millions of commuters. Notably, he has consistently driven reductions in traction energy consumption through digital optimisation and predictive maintenance.

Commenting on the appointment, Youenn Dupuis, CEO Middle East & Eastern Asia, Keolis Group, said Vikas Sardana’s appointment reflects the depth of operational expertise within Keolis MHI.

“His deep-rooted understanding of Dubai’s unique transit landscape, combined with his expertise in data science and large-scale operations, makes him the natural choice to lead this next chapter. As Keolis looks to expand its presence in the Middle East, Vikas’s role will be important in maintaining service quality for passenger in Dubai."

Prior to joining Keolis MHI, Sardana served as director of operations and board member at Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, where he established the operations directorate and led readiness for 40 kilometres of new lines. Previously, during a 13-year tenure with Mumbai Metro One, he headed operations and maintenance, delivering world-class punctuality on one of the world’s densest metro corridors.

A chartered engineer with a degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in data science and engineering, he offers a distinctive combination of technical expertise and strategic business insight. Under his leadership, Keolis MHI is strongly positioned to further enhance its multi‑skilled workforce and leverage emerging technologies, ensuring the continued delivery of Dubai Metro and Tram operational services.