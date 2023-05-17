Vikas Datt of Cerracap Ventures on why value-add is critical for early-stage investments
In the current business environment, characterised by a significant increase in venture capital firms and early-stage investors, start-ups have many choices when it comes to financing their businesses.
As a venture capital expert, Vikas Datt mentions, "Choosing the right investor is one of the most important decisions for the start-up founder. Many founders are focused on brand name and quantum of money, but the most important factor often overlooked is the value-add that the investor would make."
Datt is one of the founders of an early-stage technology venture firm, CerraCap Ventures. As a global venture capital fund headquartered in Southern California, it is dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions.
Datt and CerraCap Ventures have understood the importance of creating a value-add for early-stage investments to help them overcome challenges, establish unique differentiators, and increase their chances of success.
In an interview with Khaleej Times, Datt talked about his venture capital firm, CerraCap Ventures, and how it adds value to early-stage investments through its proprietary model, Sales-and-Scale™.
What background and domain expertise do you have? Why did you start CerraCap Ventures?
Before starting CerraCap Ventures, I had two decades of cross-functional experience in financial services and technology, where I led digital strategy, business transformation, and IT projects for large companies. I have worked with clients across the globe, including the USA, Europe, India, Singapore, and Israel.
While in the technology sector, I worked with start-ups and noticed that many of these companies faced similar issues and that investors did not provide any support besides money. At that time, I realized there was an opportunity to be a strategic and value-adding investor. Thus, the journey of CerraCap Ventures began.
What types of companies/sectors do you look to invest in, and what are your target geographies?
Our mission is to impact one billion lives and create a 'Healthier, Secure, Planet'. We are focused on companies in the B2B space in the areas of healthcare, cyber security, and enterprise AI. We target Series A and Pre-Series A but have some flexibility depending on the opportunity.
We invest in the US, Europe, Israel, and Singapore, which are the hotbeds of innovation. We are also able to support our companies for international expansion in these markets.
Tell us more about the Sales-and-Scale.
We developed the Sales and Scale model over several years based on our experience with early-stage companies. This unique and highly-effective business model takes companies through our process, enabling disruption and creating win-win outcomes. It's a combination of tools, techniques, training, and network through which we solve key challenges for a start-up, including sales, talent, fundraising, and product development.
The companies also gain access to decision-makers of Global Fortune 500 companies, enabling an increased sales pipeline while reducing the overall cost of sales.
Why is Value Add important for early-stage companies?
In my experience, founders are confronted with various issues including product development, sales, talent management, raising funds, and managing finances, to name a few, all at the same time. Unfortunately, it is not possible for them to be an expert in all of these areas.
An excellent product is not good enough to build a business. You need much more to make it scalable, which is where CerraCap Ventures plays a leading role. With a process like no other in the venture capital market, we are uniquely positioned to help start-ups grow and succeed. Our team of experienced investors and industry experts work closely to provide funding and access to valuable resources, networks, and mentorship.
Those who partner with us can benefit from a range of value-added services that can help them overcome the challenges of early-stage growth, build a foundation for long-term success, and achieve their full potential.
What are your key successes?
Our success is in the success of our portfolio companies. One critical vector in the Venture Capital industry is the Failure Rate, which typically ranges from 33 per cent to 50 per cent. For us, this ratio is less than 10 per cent. This starkly contrasts other VCs and shows the effort we make in selecting and nurturing our companies.
What's your advice to entrepreneurs who have a chance to meet investors like you?
I will tell them that value add is always a two-way street. The model is only successful if the founders are open and transparent. No one expects founders to be perfect, but being transparent about opportunities and challenges will enable more support.
Lastly, believe in your idea and be passionate about it. Being a start-up founder is a lonely journey with its highs and lows, but having an investor who is like a partner is invaluable. So, choose your investors wisely.
Looking ahead
As the start-up landscape evolves, value-add will undoubtedly remain a critical component of early-stage investing. Datt's perspective on this topic demonstrated how providing start-ups with more than just capital can significantly impact their success. With Cerracap Ventures, start-ups are well-positioned for success.