Vijay Samyani - A man with a vision

Vijay Samyani, the founder and chairman of Concept Brands Group, had his ambitions sky high when he arrived in Dubai on January 16, 1992, when he began his career on the streets of Bur Dubai, as a salesman at Sheeba General Trading. Due to his excellent linguistic skills, he quickly learned the languages such as Arabic and Russian and got promoted to salesperson.

Soon later, Samyani formed his company, Concept Brands Group. Due to his expertise in the fragrance market, he started with the fragrances business. As time passed, Samyani planned to start something new that could be of any interest to the audience in the UAE. In 2004, Samyani entered the retail market and introduced the CBBC— shopping carnival, which became home to multiple brands. He managed to get the license of top children brands such as Barbie, Ben10, Transformers, Hello Kitty and Powerpuff Girls.

CBBC became the staple name in households and led to the launch of Brands4u to the public in 2017, which became the go-to store for brand shopping. Samyani started with a single store in 2017 that has extended to 15 stores across the UAE, which awarded Brands4u the fastest-growing luxury retail chain in 2019 and 2020.

Speaking about his journey, Samyani said: "Everything is possible. Just keep up the hard work and believe in yourself, and results will follow.”

Talking about the Covid-19 menace, Samyani added: "The covid-19 had hit us with a surprise just like the Titanic hit the iceberg. We were all shell shocked with the damage it had caused to the market and consumer behaviour. We are still recovering from this situation."

His optimistic approach did not stop him, which led to the beginning of a new journey even in tough times like the pandemic.

"Covid-19 allowed me to start something fresh, and indeed I did. Even though Brands4u was closed due to the SOPs provided by the UAE Government, we launched Brands4u.com," said Samyani.

Recognising his efforts, the UAE government awarded Samyani with the 10 years Golden Visa on June 26, 2019, making him the first person from Rajasthan (India) to receive it.

Samyani lives in Dubai with his wife Nisha Samyani and two daughters — Avani and Pahal.