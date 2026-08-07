VFS Global charts next phase of sustainable growth in latest sustainability report

VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, has officially released its seventh Sustainability Report, covering its 2025 performance. The 2025 report highlights steady operational growth and major milestones in digital transformation, including the successful integration of Responsible AI frameworks and the expansion of the company's global footprint.

The report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, one of the most widely used and recognised global sustainability reporting frameworks and is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for Professional and Commercial Services Sector.

Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO, VFS Global, said: "2025 marks a landmark year where our sustainability commitments actively advanced our global growth and drove significant value creation. We made meaningful progress by strengthening employee engagement, nearly doubling our CSR investments, and further reducing greenhouse gas emissions across our operations. Furthermore, by achieving a 41 per cent surge in e-waste recycling and ensuring women represented 65 per cent of our new hires, we have reinforced our commitment to environmental stewardship and to women empowerment. This progress is anchored by a stellar 97.6 per cent customer satisfaction rate, demonstrating that deep societal impact and high performance go together."

In 2025, VFS Global reinforced its dedication to cutting-edge, secure technology by introducing enterprise-wide governance for Responsible AI adoption, ensuring privacy-conscious and human-supervised AI operations. These efforts earned the company the prestigious Dubai AI Seal, formally certifying VFS Global as a Trusted AI Enterprise.

Following this emphasis on responsible technology, by the close of 2025, VFS Global had deployed six AI-enabled solutions, with at least one live application utilised by more than 20 client governments globally. The year also marked the company's acquisition of a majority stake in CiX Citizen Experience, a leading provider of digital and physical citizen services in Brazil.

Shireen Mistree, head – sustainability, VFS Global said: "Our 2025 Sustainability Report highlights our progress in embedding sustainability across our business and driving responsible growth. Our second Double Materiality Assessment marks a key milestone, enabling us to better understand, prioritise, and manage our social and environmental impacts alongside business-critical factors. This approach strengthens our ability to anticipate risks, respond to regulatory expectations, and make informed decisions that support long-term resilience."

The full report is available for review on the corporate website at www.vfsglobal.com.