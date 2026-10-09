VFS Global and Government of Malta sign joint declaration to advance mobility, citizen services and skills development

VFS Global has announced the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) with the Government of Malta, marking a significant expansion of a longstanding partnership spanning nearly two decades. The agreement brings together Malta's Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs (MFEA), Identità, the country's identity management agency, and the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) under an enhanced framework of cooperation.

Representing the respective organisations, the JDI was signed by Christopher Cutajar on behalf of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs, Col Edric Zahra on behalf of Identità, Pierre Fenech on behalf of the Institute of Tourism Studies and Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO of VFS Global, on behalf of the company.

The JDI was signed during the WTTC Global Summit in Malta, in the presence of Gloria Guevara, president and CEO of WTTC, and other senior representatives from the participating organisations, including Ronald Mizzi, permanent secretary, Ministry for Infrastructure, planning and employment; Carlos Tabone, permanent secretary, Ministry for Tourism and Ministry for Arts, Culture and the National Heritage; Chirelle Sciberras, director, Consular Services and Maltese Living Abroad; and Jiten Vyas, chief commercial officer of VFS Global.

The signing underscores the alignment between Malta's vision for tourism and mobility and VFS Global's longstanding engagement with the global travel ecosystem. VFS Global shares a close relationship with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global travel and tourism private sector. Zubin Karkaria serves on WTTC's executive committee, reflecting the company's role in advancing discussions around secure, seamless and inclusive cross-border mobility. These themes featured prominently during this year's Global Summit, including the Global Leadership Dialogue focused on redefining tourism success beyond traditional metrics.

Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO of VFS Global, said: "Our partnership with the Government of Malta has evolved significantly since it began in 2008, and this MoU marks an important new chapter in that journey. The expansion of our collaboration into citizen services for Maltese nationals overseas and skills development across strategic sectors reflects the confidence placed in VFS Global as a trusted partner. We are proud to support Malta's ambitions to strengthen global mobility, deepen engagement with its diaspora, and build a future-ready workforce."

VFS Global has been a partner of the Government of Malta since 2008 and currently provides visa services on its behalf in 73 countries through a network of 155 dedicated Visa Application Centres worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.vfsglobal.com