VFS appoints first head of empowerment and inclusion for UAE

Taking a step ahead in its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), VFS Global has appointed Tariq Ahmad as its first-ever head of empowerment and inclusion for UAE.
In line with the UAE government‘s vision to maximise employment of UAE nationals in the private sector, Ahmad will steer the company’s Emiratisation strategy to faciliate skilling and employment opportunities. He will be responsible for the selection, retention and career de-velopment of UAE nationals, facilitating their integration in the VFS Global workforce, both in the UAE and globally.
In this role, Ahmad will also focus on enhancing multi-cultural awareness within the organisation, and further build on the organisation’s DEI efforts.
Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO, VFS Global, said: “As an organisation that works across 144 countries serving 69 governments across the globe, diversity is the cornerstone of our operations. To us, inclusion is our ethos and an integral part of our people first policy. We are excited to have Tariq join our team, and we look forward to the expertise and experience he is going to bring in to help us evolve as both an employer and a service provider in the UAE.”
Speaking about the role, Ahmad said: “I am pleased to be joining VFS Global and I look forward to taking VFS Global’s commitment to its people and communities to the next level by identifying the right roles and the right people in the UAE. This includes the focus area of DEI, an area of prime importance in the company’s sustainability undertaking of providing equal opportunities across communities.”
Tariq has extensive experience in human resources, having led Emiratisation as well as recruitment, competence development, organisation design and labour relations activities in organisations such as Emirates and Al Futtaim.
