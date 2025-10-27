Versetti Family Office advances discussion on longevity innovation at Global Summit

The 6th Annual Timepie Longevity Summit convened leading global experts, researchers, and investors to discuss the scientific, technological, and entrepreneurial progress shaping the future of longevity.

Among the prominent voices at the summit was Angel Versetti, Founder and CEO of the Versetti Family Office (FO), who addressed a packed audience on the evolving landscape of the longevity industry and the challenges facing early-stage longevity startups.

In his keynote address, Versetti explored the core structural and operational barriers that prevent promising longevity ventures from scaling effectively. Speaking to an audience that included academics, entrepreneurs, investors, private corporations, and public officials, he emphasized the need to strengthen the bridge between scientific innovation and commercial application.

Versetti outlined the Versetti Family Office’s venture-builder approach, designed to solve long-standing structural issues within the longevity sector by unlocking capital and supporting the development of startups capable of advancing lifespan and healthspan-extending discoveries.

When asked about China’s role in the longevity ecosystem, Versetti noted: "China generates vast amounts of valuable life sciences IP and its CROs are now world-class. It is therefore positioned as a major longevity player already, and we are excited to explore joint venture and collaboration opportunities with local universities and labs."

Following his speech, Versetti engaged with local media representatives, offering insights into the most promising longevity interventions — both from his perspective as an investor and as a consumer of longevity treatments. He also cautioned against overreliance on unverified or marketing-driven interventions, emphasising the importance of scientific rigor in this rapidly growing field.

"While I applaud what Bryan Johnson is doing and consider him the ultimate pioneer of life extension, I am mindful of the story of the Russian blood transfusion pioneer Alexander Bogdanov, who correctly predicted the rejuvenative effects of blood transfusions, yet still tragically died from running this procedure on himself," Versetti remarked.

He also addressed the growing need for global collaboration in longevity science, pointing out that increasing geopolitical polarization poses a serious challenge to collective progress. Versetti commended the Timepie Longevity Forum for successfully bringing together experts from across the world — including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, Singapore, and China in a unified exchange of ideas and research.

"The progress of longevity science depends on global collaboration and the sharing of research beyond political and geographical boundaries," Versetti observed, applauding the forum’s inclusive dialogue.

The Versetti Family Office’s participation at the Timepie Longevity Summit reinforces its ongoing commitment to advancing longevity science through responsible innovation, investment in breakthrough startups, and active engagement in global research discussions.