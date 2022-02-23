Versace’s sky-high campaign at Burj Khalifa was a talking point among residents

Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 5:12 PM

Versace triumphantly gathered influencers on February 19, in front of the Burj Khalifa as they were mesmerised with the world of Versace fragrances along with the Dubai Downtown epicenter’s multitude of spectators.

This spectacular event was hosted by a fusion of acclamatory companies such as Alpha Italia, regarded as the master distributor of Euro Italia brands, amongst which is Versace, and is the curator of countable concepts and successes for the brand across GCC countries. Then after is Luxe Port, the trusted distribution service resource and solely representing Versace brand across the UAE, both companies under the robust leadership of Padma Kumar, chairman and managing director, and Kashif Shehzaad, group CEO, along with the principal of Versace fragrances, Euro Italia, a proud Italian company whom are the creators of Iconic fragrances and beauty products since 1978 grounded by Giovanni Sgariboldi.

It was truly an eventful evening in an Al Fresco with interesting engagement activities which entertained the guests, until the moment arrived wherein the colossal façade of Burj Khalifa featured the dignifying 180 seconds Versace ad that presented the most admirable selection of Versace fragrances, opening with its crème de la crème. Atelier Versace, a collection of 12 unique and exclusive scents that stunned the market recently with its relentless pursuit of highest quality materials and exceptional craftsmanship translated into these master pieces, ranging from fresh, floral, to woody, spicy and of oriental scents.

Bright Crystal indeed was created to be a bottle of timeless elegance as regarded by her eminence, Donatella Versace herself.

In case you missed out, Versace fragrances shall once again illuminate the 828-meter skyscraper on February 26 at 8:40 PM.