Vernost Group opens doors to new office in UAE, expands global footprint

The opening is in line with Vernost’s long-standing vision to help clients reimagine what’s possible by leveraging AI, blockchain, analytics and cloud computing to deliver new-age loyalty and reward programs

The new HQ is located in the Al Barsha neighbourhood. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 3:27 PM

Vernost Group, a leading marketing technology solutions provider, has announced the opening of its Middle East headquarters in Dubai.

The opening is in line with Vernost’s long-standing vision to help clients reimagine what’s possible by leveraging AI, blockchain, analytics and cloud computing to deliver new-age loyalty and reward programs.

Located in the Al Barsha neighbourhood, the new HQ will serve as the centre for the company’s activities such as providing best-in-class API services, consulting corporate and retail clients and building, managing and developing complex new generation business applications for them.

Moreover, the expansion will fuel Vernost’s continued growth, while also helping maximize the company’s ability to service both new and existing roster of clients that presently includes Emaar, GEMS Education, Choithram, Elevate Trips and Dadabhai Travels, among others.

Vernost is the brainchild of Pankaj Tripathi and Darshana Jagtap, who began their journey in 2014 with an aim to reform customer engagement for clients across diverse sectors, every day.

“We are thrilled to open our new regional headquarters here in the UAE. At Vernost, we have always believed in harnessing the power of people and products to deliver fulfilling experiences. Through our regional presence, we look forward to building on our commitment to our diverse clientele and making a big impact,” said Pankaj Tripathi, chief executive officer at Vernost, while speaking of the brand’s expansion drive.

The opening coincides with the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the UAE and India. The path-breaking trade agreement seeks to provide significant benefits to Indian and UAE businesses, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs.

Moreover, Vernost’s decision to expand is based on the fact that the UAE is well-positioned to act as a launchpad for high growth, low penetration markets in the Middle East and North African region.

“Over the last decade, we have successfully served firms that have been looking for a solutions provider that delivers with urgency, agility, and accuracy. This is an exciting time in Vernost’s journey and we are blessed with a good mix of leaders in business and technology, who go above and beyond to make a difference to our clients,” Darshana Jagtap, co-founder of Vernost, said.

The Middle East office will be staffed by a combination of relocated Indian team members and locally sourced talent. Most recently, Shyam Iyer joined Vernost as chief commercial officer – Mena, who was previously responsible for the loyalty program at Etihad Airways followed by Girish Advani, who joins as chief strategy officer.

Earlier this month, to mark its launch in the UAE, Vernost participated in the Arabian Travel Market. At the conference, the team presented the Gamification module giving participants the opportunity to take part in a Scratch & Win competition. Later this month, Vernost is all set to participate in the Seamless Middle East 2022.

— business@khaleejtimes.com