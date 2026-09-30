Verified AI launches enterprise AI enablement programme in Dubai, freeing 6 to 11 hours per employee per week

Verified AI , a corporate AI enablement firm, has launched an enterprise programme in the UAE that rebuilds client workflows around automated agents built on the systems companies already use — Copilot, Gemini, Claude and ChatGPT and reports results in one measure: hours returned per employee per week, converted into dirhams.

Clients recover between 6 and 11 hours per employee per week. Founder Francois Megret spent more than a decade in trading and process improvement before moving into enterprise AI.

Preparation starts with one-to-one sessions between Verified AI's experts and the client's leadership and teams to map existing workflows and gaps. Custom agents are built before the programme’s first day. The live programme then runs at the Verified AI executive room, with its length determined by team size: teams are mapped role by role and the repetitive parts of their week are rebuilt alongside them.

Verified AI has published the arithmetic using public inputs only: the LSE–Protiviti finding that employees with structured AI enablement free roughly 11 hours a week against five for those without; adoption data from the BCG and PwC workforce surveys; and an hourly cost base drawn from UAE Labour Force Survey salary data. On those inputs, one employee whose workflows have been rebuilt reclaims Dh26,000 to Dh47,000 of capacity a year.

"Every leadership team now has AI enablement on its agenda, and the ambition is real," said Megret. "The work is converting that agenda into something companies can count: consulting hours into regained hours for every employee."

Take the weekly management report. Typically, an employee spends time pulling figures from several systems, reconciling them in a spreadsheet and writing the summary leadership reads on Monday, with follow-ups scattered across email, phone calls and messaging apps. Under the rebuilt workflow, source files feed a master file through an automated agent, the summary and task list reach participants as the meeting ends and reminders go out weekly without manual intervention.

Each participant goes home after the programme with 10–20 automated agents and automated workflows.

"The number that matters is not how many people attended," Francois said. "It is how many hours came back, and what those hours were worth. If you cannot express that in a currency, you have run an event, not a program."

The launch lands in a market where access to AI tools is no longer the constraint. Roughly three-quarters of Middle East employees told PwC they already use AI at work, ahead of the global average.

Verified AI is in residence at Dubai Founders HQ and is proud to be UAE-born. The UAE market remains the main focus, with Europe and the US to follow.