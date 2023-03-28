Veno Management announces new faction for content creators and entertainers

By Deepak Jain Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM

Australia’s leading social media and model agency, Veno Management, has now launched their new faction prioritising video content creation, especially in the entertainment sector. This new endeavour, known as Veno Creators, will boast some of Australia’s social media entertainers and top content creators on many platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.

The new faction will be spearheaded by YungAaron, who has a very impressive 4.4 million followers and is one of Australia’s largest TikTok creators. Aaron is one the first creators to join the new agency and has long been working with Veno behind the scenes for over half a year, preparing for the launch of Veno Creators where the next phase of his career has been organised for some quite time.

Aaron is a 21-year-old from the Gold Coast who has been making public comedic based videos for over two years on TikTok now, but has made videos since the age of 10 in his own spare time as a child but was drawn to social media and TikTok after the end of a long relationship and wanting to express himself. Aaron has plans of being one of the biggest names in social media through his entertaining and ‘in-your-face’ video style and it might be safe to say he might be well on his way especially with the Veno Creators team now managing him.

There are plans of having a creator house located in the Gold Coast with fellow creators in the agency such as James Condy (2.8M ok TikTok), Its Shax (3.1M on TikTok), Oxlee (4.2M on TikTok) and many others, with also many collaborations and events on the horizon. There’s even talk of a possible Dubai collaborative event, especially for those creators currently in the Asia-Pacific region who have established themselves and can benefit from learning tips and tricks from other creators who may be situated closer to Europe and surrounding areas.

A representative from Veno Management confirmed they’re looking at this Dubai event being a viable option in the coming year or two: “Veno Management is definitely organising a large creator collaborative event possibly in Dubai in the near future. We’re looking at establishing events in the Gold Coast, Auckland and possibly Singapore and depending on the success of those efforts, then Dubai would definitely be next on the list. I think Dubai is a great location, it’s very sophisticated and modern and provides a geographical location that would be a great meeting point for European and Asia-Pacific content creators. It’s really endless the possibilities that online content creators have these days and we want to facilitate the best progress possible for everyone in Veno Creators.”

With the Veno Creators content house looking to be established early 2023, don’t be too amazed if a Dubai event is announced very soon indeed.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.