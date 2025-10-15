Velux Rentals unveils exclusive jet ski offer as Dubai’s luxury yacht market heats up this winter

As Dubai enters its highly anticipated winter travel season — marked by a surge in luxury tourism and destination weddings — Velux Rentals, one of the UAE’s leading names in luxury yacht rental Dubai experiences, has launched a limited-time offer designed to thrill adventure seekers and leisure guests alike.

This exclusive promotion comes as Dubai’s luxury tourism sector experiences renewed growth, with travellers seeking more immersive, high-end experiences at sea. Demand for yacht rental Dubai packages has risen significantly among couples, families, and corporate groups looking for private, memorable escapes along the city’s glittering coastline.

"We wanted to bring something fresh and exciting to our guests this season," said Joe Haddad, managing director of Velux Rentals. "Dubai’s waters are at their most beautiful during the winter months, and our goal is to make every trip unforgettable. The complimentary Jet Ski adventure adds a touch of thrill to the luxury experience."

"With the cooler season, outdoor events, and wedding celebrations returning, it’s the ideal time to explore Dubai’s waters," added Elie Haddad, operations director at Velux Rentals. "Our packages offer a blend of adventure, privacy, and personalised service — the essence of true luxury travel."

Velux Rentals continues to redefine marine luxury through its curated fleet — premium, luxury, and royal — each designed to deliver unmatched elegance and comfort. Guests can explore Dubai’s most iconic destinations, including Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island, Burj Al Arab, and Dubai Marina, with tailored itineraries and professional crews ensuring smooth, world-class service.

Onboard, guests enjoy a full spectrum of five-star amenities: gourmet dining prepared by Michelin-trained chefs, spa and wellness treatments, LED entertainment systems with DJ setups, and professional drone photography — all part of Velux’s promise to deliver the ultimate luxury yacht rental Dubai experience.

Offer details:

• Promotion: Book any yacht for 4 hours and receive a complimentary 1-hour jet ski adventure

• Validity: Until December 31, 2025

• Booking: Available via www.veluxrentals.com or WhatsApp for instant confirmation