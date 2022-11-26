Vellore International School empowers young minds for future skills

Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:33 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:35 PM

Vellore International School (VIS) has been the dream project of G V Selvam, vice-president of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). “It has been my dream to establish a school on truly global standards. I visited some of India’s premier schools and observed their teaching methods, infrastructure and overall functioning.”

“We worked to include this and we researched and planned extensively for six long years before launching VIS,” he said.

From interesting programmes like theatre, music and fine arts to storytelling and robotics, students have a well-structured and balanced routine, and it also includes exercises, sports and culture apart from talent and skill development. The pleasing and elegant architecture reflects Selvam’s eye for detail and how well he has thought about every aspect that goes into it. With its objective of imparting Indian cultural value-based education to students, VIS will create educated and empowered youth as they grow to face challenges in a complex world,” added Selvam.