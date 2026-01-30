Veesham’s 2026 calendar combines print, play, and purpose

Dubai-based Veesham Printing Press is bringing a fresh perspective to the humble desk calendar with its newly launched 2026 edition. Titled Let the Game Begin, the calendar draws inspiration from retro board games and reimagines the traditional monthly planner as an interactive tool for connection, creativity, and nostalgia.

Now in its third decade of operations, Veesham has consistently explored ways to combine luxury printing with thoughtful design. The 2026 calendar marks its boldest creative leap yet. Each page is designed around a classic game — from Ludo and Chess to Bingo and Crosswords with artwork inspired by pop culture and vintage aesthetics.

Beyond visual appeal, the calendar includes a curated set of physical games and team-building prompts. These range from a fold-out Ludo board complete with pawns and dice to truth-or-dare activity cards, a magnetic dart game, and word search puzzles. QR codes on selected pages unlock additional interactive surprises, extending engagement beyond print.

While designed to delight corporate clients and partners, the initiative also reflects Veesham’s internal culture. “We didn’t just print the calendar, we lived it,” said Raakhi Rupani, director and co-founder at Veesham. “Our team tested the games, debated the formats, and contributed ideas from different departments. It was a collective effort.”

Dheeraj Rupani, managing director and co-founder at Veesham, added that the calendar was ideated and executed by the team with “zero input” from him—an outcome that speaks to the company’s collaborative ethos and innovative spirit, turning an unconventional idea into a talking point across the industry.

The calendar has already found its way onto desks across the UAE and overseas, and is now being featured by design communities and influencers online. In addition to gifting it to clients, Veesham has integrated the calendar into its sales kits, pop-up activations, and exhibitions.

“We wanted to change how people engage with branded merchandise,” Raakhi added. “Calendars are often underutilised — replaced by digital tools or forgotten after a few months. We saw an opportunity to bring back emotional engagement and print’s tactile joy through play.”

Founded in 2003, Veesham Printing Press is known for its work in luxury packaging, corporate stationery, and event branding. The company serves clients across fashion, hospitality, healthcare, and F&B, offering solutions ranging from specialty finishes and custom boxes to paper bags and large-format display materials.

The Let the Game Begin calendar was produced entirely in-house, using specialty materials and print techniques that reflect the brand’s boutique approach. The design team selected a palette of warm tones, textured papers, and matte finishes to evoke nostalgia while maintaining a premium feel.

As Veesham continues to scale its operations in the UAE, the calendar has emerged as a flagship example of how print can move beyond information to deliver emotion, experience, and impact. With growing interest from corporate buyers seeking meaningful gifting solutions, Veesham’s design-led printing may soon extend well beyond calendars.