VedAtma: Aligning Education with Unique Natural Potential

In a world where students face overwhelming choices and pressure to conform to traditional career paths, VedAtma shines as a guiding light, helping young minds discover their true potential. Through personalized educational and career counselling, VedAtma is transforming lives and shaping futures across the UAE. By collaborating closely with schools, VedAtma ensures that students are equipped with the self-awareness needed to make well-informed decisions about their academic and career paths.
VedAtma's expertise adds significant value to the overall educational experience. VedAtma is dedicated to assisting schools in the UAE by offering professional and personalized career counselling services. Every student deserves the opportunity to explore their potential and make informed decisions about their future.
Unlocking Unique Natural Potential: VedAtma begins by identifying each student’s unique potential through globally acclaimed career assessments, namely Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) and the Strong Interest Inventory®. Through these assessments, VedAtma uncovers the convergence of critical aspects such as personality, career interests, and aptitude. This discovery enables VedAtma to provide appropriate career recommendations that align with the student’s natural potential.
Personalized Online One-on-One Counseling: VedAtma's certified practitioners spend more than five hours individually with each student, spread across three separate counselling sessions, engaging in in-depth discussions to understand and guide each student.
Ideal Career Paths: Using the above career assessments, along with in-depth personalized counselling, VedAtma identifies the ideal educational paths and careers suited to the student’s potential.
Detailed Reports: After thorough analysis, VedAtma provides detailed reports that highlight suitable career options, giving students and parents a clear roadmap for the future.
Post-Counselling Support: Even after the counselling process, VedAtma offers one-year ongoing email support. In today’s digital age, VedAtma leverages technology to enhance the counselling experience. Each student has access to an AI chatbot on their personalized dashboard, offering real-time advice and guidance on recommended career paths. This extended support for a year, combined with the AI assistant, helps students make informed decisions every step of the way.
By focusing on each student's unique profile, VedAtma equips them with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their career paths. VedAtma's approach not only clarifies career choices but also enhances self-awareness and self-confidence, setting the foundation for a successful future.
Consider Nadia, a bright 10th grader from Dubai. At a critical juncture in her education, Nadia was overwhelmed by the advice she received, which largely pushed her toward the sciences due to her excellent grades. However, she felt a disconnect, sensing that her true passion lay elsewhere. VedAtma stepped in with a tailored approach. Nadia first took the online career assessments, MBTI® and Strong Interest Inventory®. Following these assessments, Nadia underwent five hours of personalized counselling, where VedAtma’s certified practitioners meticulously explored the convergence of her interests, personality, and aptitude to find her unique natural potential. Through this process, Nadia discovered her strengths in creative problem-solving and interpersonal communication. This revelation didn't just guide her to a suitable academic stream, it ignited a newfound passion. Today, Nadia thrives in the humanities, confident in her path towards a career in international relations.
Hence, VedAtma offers more than just a counselling service; it’s a movement towards a future where every individual understands their unique potential and is empowered to pursue a path that truly resonates with them. For more information, visit VedAtma.
Available every day from 12PM to 3PM, this exquisite lunch experience features a meticulously curated three-course menu for just Dh125
More than 160 teams consisting of over 470 contestants from 49 different countries and regions made it through national and regional competitions to reach this year’s global final
Citi Developers will bring several projects in Dubai and UAE and each facility will outshine the last, promising even higher standards of luxury and innovation
• Save up to Dh 500 on one-way and round-trip flights
This collaboration provides customers using Western Union branded money transfer services in the UAE with additional avenues to seamlessly send money into bank accounts in Pakistan through Digit9