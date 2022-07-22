'Vatika Menz's' styling creating a world record in Arab Swag Fest’s Kandura Rally 2022

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 10:03 AM

To complement looks with the adrenaline rush that the unique Kandura rally offers, Vatika Menz, the region’s only brand in silicone and alcohol-free hair styling products has collaborated with the recently concluded event as the event’s official styling partner. Flagged off on July 02 from the Dubai Autodrome, car racing enthusiasts have been treated to a hair grooming and styling session to elevate the glamour quotient of the unique rally. Fadhel Khaled Al Jahromi, founder and president of the UAE Mustang Knights Club, flagged off the event and lead the rally. His car was awarded the most stylish car by Vatika Menz.

Over 2500 visitors with 100+ supercars, bikes, racers, and riders were witnessed at the much-awaited event, which was held in partnership with Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO). Entry to the event was free for visitors.

Speaking of brand engagement, a senior marketing spokesperson from Dabur, said; “If there is one event that seamlessly blends the modern with traditional, then it has to be the Kandura rally. It celebrates this unique identity of Arab men with pride and style and is well integrated with their love for stylishly designed and modified supercars. We can relate to these sentiments because Vatika Menz’s styling range blends traditional and natural hair grooming ingredients with modern formulas to offer convenience and style. We’re excited to be the styling partner for car racers at the inaugural edition of Kandura Rally.”

Participants underwent a unique Vatika Menz hairstyling experience before the flag-off and performed signature drifts to add adventure to the rally. Visitors to the event explored and experienced Vatika Styling Pit, where they got the opportunity to style their hair for free by professional hair stylists and received Vatika Menz product sampling kits. With the event bringing rally enthusiasts and the motoring community together to celebrate the UAE identity in style, Vatika aims to become one with the spirit of adventure and culture.