Vatika introduces ‘Blending Rituals’

Vatika Naturals, a leading name in the hair care industry recently unveiled ‘Vatika Blending Rituals’. Offering an exclusive formula for every hair problem, the new range lets users choose from eight essential oils to blend in one to create an effective solution for their hair care needs.

Providing accessibility and sustainable packaging while investing in result-oriented formulas; Vatika’s Blending Rituals offers chemical-free formulas in environment-friendly packaging. The user-friendly interface on Vatika’s official website has been abled with advanced features to understand personal hair concerns to deliver unique blends of hair oil solutions. Alternatively, users can also choose their own ingredients (up to four) for the desired outcome.

Speaking of this first-ever initiative in the haircare sector, Nishant MSN, head of marketing, Vatika, said: “We understand that every individual has unique hair care needs. With Vatika Blending Rituals we are giving power to the consumers and delivering unique solutions that every woman can trust her hair with. This is an integral part of our continuous efforts to help our consumers to live their natural best. Vatika brings the best from Nature and Vatika gives back more to nature through our sustainability initiatives like our Notes by Nature Campaign, where we have one tree planted for every 1000 views of our campaign video. We are continuing our commitment towards nature with a promise to plant one tree for every pack of Blending Rituals purchased by our consumers.”

In sync with the brand’s philosophy, the ‘Blending Rituals’ initiative was launched in Dubai’s dense green Al Barari playground and was attended by over 100 popular influencers in the UAE along with Habiba Al Marashi, environmentalist and co-founder of Emirates Environmental Group.