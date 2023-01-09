Varoin Marwah flagship store opens in Dubai

Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 4:42 PM

Renowned Dubai based fashion designer Varoin Marwah launched his new flagship store at Al Wasl Road Jumeirah 1 on January 3.

Marwah is known for his exclusive namesake menswear fashion label, which launched in 2012. Since then, he’s earned a name for himself and won various awards. He is a visionary with a mind for planning remarkable designs. With his years of experience working within the industry, combined with his deep knowledge of production and design, Marwah is a recognised innovator in the field. Previously, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal have all worn his creations including Varun Dhawan, who looked dapper in a double breasted Varoin Marwah suit at a recent promotional event in Dubai.

The new flagship store is located in the heart of the city and has something for every man from every part of the world. From suits, shirts and tuxedos to Indian sherwanis, bandhgalas, kurtas, bundi jackets and more, the store offers a wide range of occasion wear as well as everyday wardrobe essentials all under one roof. The tastefully designed store in hues of black and white has private rooms curated for a more personalised experience. The ground floor features a variety of ready to wear collection complemented by the luxe interiors of the store. The top floor has an Indian wear room adorned with beautiful glass chandeliers and a fitting room.

Marwah plans on giving his clients a personalised shopping experience that they will cherish forever. From work to ceremonial clothing there is something for everyone for every occasion at the store. One can not miss the interiors of the store which is welcoming and has a pleasing white and black pallet. The new store is located in the heart of Al Wasl Road which makes it very easy to locate and reach.

Varoin Marwah store is open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday to Saturday.

Visit www.varoinmarwah.com for more information.