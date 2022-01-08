Vardhman Realty signs up

Priyamani as brand ambassador
Leading property investment firm, Vardhman Realty recently signed up Indian film actor Priyamani as its brand ambassador. Jiten Varia, founder and chairman at Vardhman Realty, said: “The signing up reflected the growing plans for Vardhman Realty. Priyamani is a household name in India as well as abroad. She has established herself as an actress through exemplary roles. We are happy that she has aligned with us and we are confident that this association will be of mutual benefit.”
Priyamani said: “Dubai has a great potential in real estate investment and a first-time buyer always wanders for good helpful advice. Real estate is a huge investment arena and an appropriate advice becomes a requisite. Being associated with Vardhman Realty educated me about the core values of the entity and individuals connected with it. It helped me take the right decision while investing here in Dubai. I respect the fact that as a first generation company, it has made extraordinary progress in a very short time.
The integrity, knowledge and experience that Varia and his team has ensures trust, which is a key factor in a customer service set up.”
