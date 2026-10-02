Vantage launches digitally streamlined corporate, accounting and compliance services to support growth in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Vantage has officially launched operations across the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, introducing a digitally streamlined approach to corporate services, accounting and compliance. Combining senior-led expertise with intelligent, technology-driven workflows, the firm supports businesses through every stage of their journey while delivering a clearer, faster and more predictable client experience.

Built on the principles of Speed. Accuracy. Integrity., Vantage helps businesses, investors and entrepreneurs navigate complexity with confidence while delivering a seamless service experience. Its model combines experienced professionals with digital tools that streamline processes, enhance transparency and improve the client journey, while preserving the personal relationships central to trusted advisory services in the region.

Initial enquiries begin with a clear briefing and rapid assessment, giving clients prompt clarity on requirements, timelines and costs. Once engagements commence, digital onboarding, secure verification and traceable workflows help reduce unnecessary back-and-forth and keep clients informed of progress.

In the UAE, Vantage provides end-to-end support across corporate structuring, free zone and mainland company incorporation, regulatory compliance, entity management, tax and accounting services, payroll administration, workforce support, property and concierge services. In Saudi Arabia, the firm assists with market entry, licensing, Regional Headquarters (RHQ) establishment, entity structuring, compliance, payroll and Iqama services – enabling organisations to establish and scale their presence with confidence. Vantage’s recent expansion into Singapore complements this regional network, supporting cross-border business requirements driven by demand from the Middle East and the subcontinent.

Vantage provides a fully integrated business support platform, combining corporate services with tax compliance, e-invoicing, management accounting, visa and immigration support, residency solutions, PRO/GRO services, bank-account-opening assistance, regulatory filings, property and concierge services. Powered by intelligent automation, digital onboarding, secure verification systems and traceable workflows, the firm streamlines complex processes into a seamless client experience, offering greater transparency, operational efficiency and end-to-end support through a single point of contact.

"Businesses today require more than technical expertise – they need a trusted partner that can simplify complexity, respond quickly and provide confidence at every stage of their journey," said Paul Arnold, managing partner at Vantage. "We have combined senior-led expertise with intelligent, technology-driven workflows to deliver faster, more transparent outcomes whilst maintaining the personalised service our clients value."

As businesses expand across the region, navigating regulatory frameworks, compliance obligations and corporate administration has become increasingly complex. Vantage supports organisations across the full business lifecycle – from market entry and entity compliance to accounting, payroll, tax compliance and people and mobility management. Support also includes year-end accounts, visa processing, labour and immigration matters, premium and golden residency, KYC preparation, government liaison, company secretarial administration and legal entity management.

Serving corporates, SMEs, multinationals, investors, family offices, entrepreneurs, professional advisers and private clients, Vantage is well positioned to support anyone seeking reliable, digitally enabled corporate, accounting and compliance support under one integrated platform.