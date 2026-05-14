Vantage Circle highlights the strategic use of AI with a human touch to build employee recognition cultures

As businesses across the UAE evolve to meet the expectations of a new generation of employees, the importance of meaningful recognition is gaining strategic urgency. Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement platform, is at the forefront of this shift, leveraging AI-driven insights combined with a distinctly human touch to help organizations across sectors to create cultures of appreciation.

Speaking on the importance of this transformation, Pallav Popli, chief revenue officer and employee engagement evangelist at Vantage Circle, said: "Recognition today goes beyond just rewards. It's about reinforcing purpose, values, and connection. AI allows us to scale this with speed and precision, however the emotional resonance still comes from human-centric approach."

In the Middle East, a region marked by diverse, multinational workforces and rapid digital transformation, the company sees a unique opportunity to bridge technology with human connection. Popli believes that modern recognition frameworks must go beyond automation to truly engage today’s dynamic talent pool. "In this landscape, recognition must be real-time, inclusive, and emotionally intelligent," he said. “That’s where our AIRe framework: Appreciation, Incentivisation, Reinforcement, and emotional connect truly resonates. AI helps us surface the right moments, but it’s the emotional nuance and human personalisation that make those moments meaningful."

Further reinforcing this idea, in the Vantage Connect roundtable discussion with Khaleej Times, Popli and Neetu Choudhary, CEO and founder of Evolvitude FZE, came together to explore the strategic role of Recognition and Rewards (R&R) in the HR ecosystem. Joined by other industry leaders, the discussion emphasised ROI beyond just employee recognition and engagement. The speakers highlighted that embedding recognition into an organization's culture is more than just offering appreciation, it’s about amplifying trust, building commitment, and scaling performance across all levels.

Intelligent recognition: AI That enables, not replaces

Vantage Circle’s recognition strategy is grounded in the belief that technology should enable, not replace the human connection. “Our platform is built to balance automation with deep personalisation,” said Popli. "Features like Intelligent Recognition help prompt timely recognition for moments that might otherwise be missed, such as silent contributions, project completions, birthdays, work anniversaries etc. These nudges are paired with personalised messages and badges that reflect the unique preferences of each employee."

The AI-powered ‘Intelligent Recognition’ analyzes employee interactions, milestones, and performance data to suggest the most appropriate recognition at the right time. It identifies patterns, predicts recognition gaps, and prompts managers or peers with thoughtful, context-aware suggestions. Most importantly, it does not replace the human connection, it enhances it. The feature has ‘Recognition Reminder’, ‘Recognition Identifier’, ‘Recognition Reasoning’, and ‘Recognition Adviser’ which surfaces timely prompts, identifies overlooked contributors, explains why recognition is deserved, and offers guidance on delivering it effectively. By providing these targeted, empathetic nudges, Intelligent Recognition ensures meaningful contributions are acknowledged in a personal and authentic way. Whether it’s celebrating a project win or appreciating consistent behind-the-scenes efforts, the human touch remains at the heart of every recognition moment — guided, not governed by AI.

Strategic use of AI with emotional connect:

AI plays a key role in learning how individuals prefer to be appreciated whether through public praise, a private note, or a tangible reward. However, it is the human element that brings these moments to life. Managers and peers craft the messages, share real stories, and acknowledge the impact of their colleagues in meaningful ways.

Vantage Circle ensures the human element is seamlessly woven into its platform through customisable recognition messages, peer-to-peer recognition, and culturally relevant badges that reflect an individual’s values and contributions. Additionally, the platform encourages leaders to recognise silent contributors, those who may not always be in the spotlight but whose efforts significantly impact team success. These personalized touches create a sense of belonging and reinforce the emotional depth of recognition, making each moment of appreciation deeply authentic.

Furthermore, the platform’s feedback mechanism allows the system to learn from employee responses and continuously refine the recognition experience. This ensures that each interaction remains authentic and emotionally resonant, reinforcing a culture where technology supports human-led appreciation at scale.

A standout example of human-tech synergy in action comes from Blue Star Ltd., an India-based leader in HVAC and MEP sectors. Faced with a manual, slow recognition system, Blue Star partnered with Vantage Circle to launch the ‘Shining Stars’ platform, an AI-tech-enabled solution that transformed their appreciation culture.

Key highlights from the initiative included:

59% increase in total recognitions

35% rise in platform usage

50% growth in unique award givers and 41% increase in unique recipients

These results reflect a shift to a more inclusive, timely, and emotionally resonant recognition culture, one that is powered by technology but driven by human connection.

The way forward: Blending innovation and empathy

As organisations in the UAE continue to transform their workplace cultures, the key to success lies in striking a balance between technological innovation and human-centric approach. When companies combine AI-driven insights with personal, human-centered approach, it helps in scaling their recognition programs while maintaining emotional depth.

Looking ahead, the future of employee recognition lies in building ecosystems that are adaptive, predictive, and empathetic. As workplaces become more hybrid, geographically distributed, and multigenerational, recognition must evolve to meet people where they are, across time zones, devices, and cultural contexts. Platforms like Vantage Circle are not only enabling recognition to be more accessible and inclusive but also shaping it into a continuous, everyday experience rather than a one-off event. With the right tools and mindset, recognition can shift from being a periodic transaction to a cultural cornerstone, deeply embedded in leadership behaviors, team dynamics, and organisational DNA. And as AI continues to advance, its role will be to listen better, learn faster, and support people, not by replacing human appreciation, but by amplifying it at scale.

By leveraging AI to provide data-driven insights while preserving the authenticity of human connections, companies can build recognition systems that motivate employees, create a culture of loyalty, drive performance and ultimately business success.