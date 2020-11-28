Vandana Jain wins Emirates Women Awards

Dubai — Vandana Jain, a culinary connoisseur and award-winning author of Best Indian Cuisine Cookbook of the World, was presented with the prestigious Emirates Women Awards 2020, by Dubai Quality Group under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Emirates airline and Chief Executive of the Emirates Group.

Upon receiving the award, Jain expressed her gratitude for the distinguished recognition. She shared that it took years of hard work to create thousands of innovative international recipes (vegetarian), popularising Indian cuisine and uplifting the levels of culinary industry across the globe. According to her most important thing is getting selected amongst hundreds of renowned women is itself an accomplishment to behold.