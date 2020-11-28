Vandana Jain wins Emirates Women Awards
Dubai — Vandana Jain, a culinary connoisseur and award-winning author of Best Indian Cuisine Cookbook of the World, was presented with the prestigious Emirates Women Awards 2020, by Dubai Quality Group under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Emirates airline and Chief Executive of the Emirates Group.
Upon receiving the award, Jain expressed her gratitude for the distinguished recognition. She shared that it took years of hard work to create thousands of innovative international recipes (vegetarian), popularising Indian cuisine and uplifting the levels of culinary industry across the globe. According to her most important thing is getting selected amongst hundreds of renowned women is itself an accomplishment to behold.
-
KT Network
Vandana Jain wins Emirates Women Awards
Dubai — Vandana Jain, a culinary connoisseur and award-winning author ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
LuLu launches Super Friday promotions
Abu dhabi — Social media influencer Ebrahim Almreasy with Mujeeb... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Home Box reveals stylish homeware at new store in ...
Al Ain — Home Box, a fast-growing one-stop-shop for modern furniture... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Shifa International first in South Asia to offer...
Dubai — Shifa Integrated Health Technology (SIHT), a sister... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews