Valetax to feature a major presence at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

Valetax, a leading global provider of trading services, has announced its participation as an Elite Sponsor at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, one of the world’s most prestigious financial events. The expo will take place on October 6–7, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing traders, partners, and industry experts from across the globe.

As an Elite Sponsor, Valetax is set to make an impact at Booth No. 295, spanning two levels and offering visitors a vibrant and interactive experience. The company’s showcase will feature live sessions, exclusive giveaways, a robotic barista, and engaging activities designed to connect with traders and partners while highlighting Valetax’s vision of growth, collaboration, and client success.

Adding to the excitement, Valetax will host two major speaking sessions, presented by Muhammed Hussin, regional head of partnership MENA; and Kaza Jamal, head of educator, global. Their talks will focus on market development, partnership strategies, and building long-term relationships that drive business growth across the MENA and Asia regions.

“Forex Expo Dubai is one of the most significant events on the global trading calendar, and we are proud to be part of it this year,” said Viktor Karpinski, CEO of Valetax. “Our participation reflects our dedication to strengthening partnerships, supporting regional growth, and creating long-term value for traders and affiliates around the world. Dubai stands as a key financial hub, and this event allows us to build deeper relationships that carry our vision forward.”

Prema, chief operating officer at Valetax, added: “This is more than an event for us. It is an opportunity to engage directly with our global community. Our focus remains on listening, understanding, and collaborating with partners and traders to build sustainable success together.”

The Valetax booth will serve as a central hub for collaboration and connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the company's service offerings, speak with experts, and learn about its flexible account types, partner programs, and robust trading environment. The brand’s focus remains on helping traders and affiliates achieve measurable outcomes through stability, performance, and partnership-driven growth.

With a presence in 15+ regions and a client base exceeding 300,000, Valetax provides access to over 100 trading instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and energies. Its versatile account types, comprehensive features, features, and client-first approach make Valetax a trusted partner for traders and institutions alike.

Join Valetax at the Dubai World Trade Centre to meet the team, participate in live sessions.

For more information, visit the website of Valetax.