Valeo Health expands longevity and new mother care offering, backed by Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai

Valeo Health, the UAE's at-home healthcare platform, has announced an expansion of its longevity and new mother care services through a new collaboration with Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital (CMC) Dubai, one of the region's leading private healthcare providers.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how users in the UAE access healthcare - moving away from choosing between the convenience of at-home care and the rigour of hospital-grade diagnostics and instead getting both. For Valeo, it marks the latest step in building an ecosystem where users can move seamlessly between home-based support and clinical-grade care, without losing continuity along the way.

Under the agreement, users will now be able to access CMC Dubai's DEXA scan, MRI scan and other radiology services directly through Valeo - including body composition scans and bone density assessments - alongside specialist consultation with rheumatologists and endocrinologists, and supporting bloodwork covering creatinine, Vitamin D and calcium levels. These additions build directly on Valeo's existing longevity offering, giving users a more complete, data-backed picture of their long-term health beyond what an at-home service alone can typically provide.

This extends into Valeo's postnatal care offering too. New mothers that have given birth in CMC will have access to Valeo’s at-home services - including lactation guidance, newborn care, on-demand DHA-licenced nursing, and postnatal physiotherapy, all backed by CMC's clinical oversight where needed. The goal is to give new families continuity of care in the earliest and often most demanding weeks after birth, without needing to shuttle between multiple providers.

"We built Valeo so people don't have to choose between convenience and quality care. This means our users get hospital-grade answers coupled with at-home services - whether that's tracking bone density and cholesterol as part of their longevity journey, or getting real, qualified support in the first weeks with a new baby," said Sundeep Sahni, co-founder of Valeo Health.

"At Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai, our commitment is to deliver exceptional healthcare that extends beyond the walls of our hospital. Our collaboration with Valeo Health reflects a shared vision of making high-quality, patient-centered care more accessible and seamless. By combining CMC Dubai's advanced diagnostic capabilities and clinical expertise with Valeo's innovative at-home healthcare platform, we are creating a connected care journey that supports patients wherever they are. Whether through advanced longevity assessments or comprehensive postnatal care, this approach ensures continuity, convenience, and the highest standards of medical excellence for our community." said Mark Adams, chief executive officer, Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai

The collaboration is expected to expand further in the coming months, as Valeo continues to grow its network of clinical partners across the UAE.

For more information, call 800262392.