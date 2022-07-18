Utkarsh Gupta: An entrepreneur with a difference, empowering students to discover and pursue their goals
A distinguished name in the field of education, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta (Managing Director, Ramagya Group) has emerged as a major inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs of India.
Through his vision and expertise, Utkarsh has effectively positioned Ramagya Group as one of the fastest-growing brands in the education sector.
Since the beginning of his career, Utkarsh has abstained from following the trails of traditions. Not sharing the narrow concerns of his peers to build successful careers, Utkarsh Gupta, while preparing for his Class X board exams, was passionately involved in taking a re-look at the conventional education system of the country. He sensed that it was imperative to introduce innovative methods to transform the education scenario and pave the way for the advent of a new India.
In quest of the answers, he travelled through global education hubs while completing his education across Europe, Australia, and Asia; and learnt about their education practices so as to imbibe the best of them in Ramagya Group. As he became Ramagya's leadership face and took on the responsibility with a wider vision and clear targets, Ramagya School collaborated with the University of California and Cambridge University, paving the way to international exposure for students in more than 150 countries, thereby contributing to a progressive vision combined with critical thinking and learning. The curriculum adopted under his vision fosters a global outlook in students and motivates them to take up experiential learning.
The untiring zeal, enthusiasm, and the remarkable tact with which Utkarsh motivates his team has successfully resulted in positioning Ramagya Group as one of the fastest-growing brands in the education sector. With the aim of fostering a global outlook in students and empowering them to handle new-age challenges, Utkarsh has brought about path-breaking innovations in education. His strenuous efforts earned Ramagya the 'Great Place to Study ace to Study (GPTS)' certification. GPTS aims to revolutionise existing educational models and promotes good teaching practices across the globe. His compelling vision and comprehensive plans took Ramagya to the pinnacle of glory and today it is ranked among the top 30 schools in India, top 5 schools in Noida and top 10 schools in UP. It is recognised as No. 1 amongst the top 10 CBSE schools by ‘Education Today’. Significantly, Ramagya was also awarded by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of UP, Shri Yogi Adityanath.
Sharing his vision for the school, Utkarsh says, "The primary purpose of Ramagya Group is to deliver quality education with a vision to make India shine on the global platform. We strenuously strive to offer international exposure to our students through our collaborations with the best organisations around the globe. We provide them with umpteen opportunities by facilitating their access to national and international platforms through such collaborations."
Utkarsh envisages the equal importance of fitness, good health, and sports for students when they are being prepared to defy all obstacles with determination and resolute strength. Ranked as No.1 in India for sports education by ‘Education World’ in the year 2020, Ramagya Sports Academy in collaboration with M.S Dhoni Cricket Academy, provides the best cricket training in Noida. Also, The Bhaichung Bhutia Football School has stepped up to coach Ramagya's football enthusiasts.
Similarly, it has collaborated with Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, NBA Basketball School, and Ashley Lobo's The Danceworx. Utkarsh adds, “We aim to take the passion of kids to next level by not only providing them training and equipment, but also an active access to our team of nutritionists, sports counselors, and physiotherapists who work round the clock and prepare kids to represent us on international forums."
Concurrently, Ramagya Sports Academy has achieved the distinction of representing India in different sports on a global scale. Additionally, Utkarsh has also been instrumental in founding Ramagya Institutes across Delhi-NCR, especially for the aspirants of various competitive entrance exams including IIIT-JEE and NEET and Ramagya Roots which offers a Finland-based curriculum for the tiny tots in India and specialised day-care services provided by Ramagya Roots under the banner ‘First Steps’.
“I give credit for my success to my father Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who leads Ramagya Group as its chairman. He gave me the platform to turn my vision into reality and his impassable trust managed to galvanise me into action," says Utkarsh. He lauds the employees of Ramagya for their remarkable contribution and considers them the roots of the organisation and the biggest stakeholders in steering Ramagya to where it is today.
Utkarsh believes that true success lies in giving back to society. His mother, Ms. Rajni Gupta, who is also a founder member of Ramagya Foundation, works selflessly for underprivileged kids and more than 1 lakh people are benefitting from various initiatives of Ramagya Foundation. For kids suffering from anxiety, depression, sexual harassment, etc., Ramagya Foundation has started the Baal Saathee project, which identifies such kids and works for their mental and physical growth. In this regard, a large team of doctors, clinical experts, psychologists, nurses, and counsellors works endlessly.
Utkarsh also regularly practices transcendental meditation, which is a great source of his tenacious energy, unceasing strength, and composure. In fact, he is the first in India to have introduced this technique as part of the school curriculum. He says, "In my view, it should be followed necessarily by all to attain inner calm, clarity of mind, and healthier body as it aids in learning, memorising and self-realisation."
A golf and snooker lover, writer at heart and avid globetrotter, Utkarsh gives prominence to optimally utilising his energy and keeping inner strength high. He keeps himself focused on his highly inspiring vision-Dream Big and Make It Possible!