Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to launch Once Upon a Time... The World Tour 2026 in Dubai

Global music icon Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is set to return to Dubai's iconic Coca-Cola Arena for an extraordinary evening of timeless music, pure emotion and unforgettable memories. Presented by IMP Live, this landmark concert will officially launch "Once Upon a Time... The World Tour 2026", with Dubai proudly chosen as the first destination on this highly anticipated global musical journey.

Taking place on July 5, 2026, the spectacular production promises a once-in-a-lifetime experience, bringing together two generations of musical excellence on one stage. Joining Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be his son, Shah Zaman Ali Khan, carrying forward one of the world's most celebrated musical legacies while introducing a new chapter in its remarkable story.

The concert has been designed as a grand theatrical experience and will feature:

3 Distinct Musical Segments

24 World-Class Musicians

A Spectacular Broadway-Style Production

3½ Hours of Timeless Music & Entertainment

Renowned worldwide for his soul-stirring vocals and deeply moving performances, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has captivated audiences across generations and continents. His music continues to transcend borders, languages and cultures, making him one of the world's most respected and beloved performers.

As the official opening night of Once Upon a Time... The World Tour 2026, audiences in Dubai will be the first in the world to witness a specially curated production that celebrates the artist's timeless repertoire while introducing an innovative concert format designed for global audiences. The show combines powerful storytelling, immersive visuals, orchestral arrangements and iconic musical moments that reflect the evolution of one of South Asia's greatest musical legacies.

Speaking about the launch, Gayatri Rane, Director at IMP Live, said: "We are incredibly proud to launch Once Upon a Time... The World Tour 2026 in Dubai, a city that has become one of the world's leading destinations for live entertainment. This tour is more than a concert series; it is a celebration of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's extraordinary musical journey and the timeless connection his music creates with audiences across generations. The format has been carefully crafted to deliver a truly immersive experience, combining world-class production, storytelling and unforgettable live performances. We are honoured to present the first chapter of this global tour at Coca-Cola Arena and share this remarkable experience with audiences in Dubai before it travels across the world."

Set against the backdrop of Dubai's vibrant entertainment landscape, this unforgettable evening promises a powerful celebration of music, culture, heritage and storytelling. As the opening chapter of a world tour destined to create memorable moments across continents, audiences in Dubai will be the first to witness a production that blends tradition, innovation and extraordinary artistry on a grand scale.

Event details

Event: Once Upon a Time... The World Tour 2026

Artist: Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan featuring Shah Zaman Ali Khan

Date: 5 July 2026

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Presented By: IMP Live