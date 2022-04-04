Use Kucoin referral code to get $10 bonus

Customers who wish to buy a motor insurance policy can avail the discount of up to 50 per cent during the Holy Month.
KT Network2 days ago
KuCoin is a secure cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easier to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies. Just enter Kucoin app referral code: rJNKNK4 at the time of sign up and get a $10 sign up bonus plus 30 per cent discount on trading fees.
About Kucoin
KuCoin is one of the top three crypto exchanges with 500+ coins to trade. KuCoin was founded in 2017, at roughly the same time as binance. Use Kucoin referral code: rJNKNK4. You will get a $10 bonus by applying the rJNKNK4 referral code. You can share your refer code with friends and can earn $10 on each successful refer.
How to register and get bonus
1. Download the KuCoin app on your smartphone
2. Open the application after installing it.
3. Go to the top left corner of the screen and click the User icon.
4. To create an account with KuCoin, click Sign Up.
5. Provide your email address and verify it with the OTP.
6. Enter your Password and click 'next'
7. Apply the KuCoin referral code: rJNKNK4 in the referral code section to get $10 bonus
8. That’s it. Your KuCoin account is successfully created.
How to add money in KuCoin
1. Deposit funds into your account by clicking on Buy Crypto.
2. To complete your order, choose the appropriate payment method.
3. You can purchase crypto with P2P, debit/credit cards, and KuCoin Fast Trade.
4. Get exciting rewards in lucky draws when you deposit $150 or more.
5. Complete your buy order and win a Mysterious gift by KuCoin.
6. You need to perform Identity verification in order to add funds in your KuCoin account.
How to get Kucoin referral code?
1. Open app and the click on kucoin menu
2. There you will see 'Invite friends' option, just click on it
3. Finally there you will get your Kucoin referral code.
Now start sharing your kucoin app referral code with your friends and earn 5 USDT and 10 per cent discount on trading.
Conclusion
New Kucoin users can sign up with the code to claim the best Kucoin referral bonus and exclusive discounts.
Customers who wish to buy a motor insurance policy can avail the discount of up to 50 per cent during the Holy Month.
KT Network2 days ago
A timeless collection covered in splashes of gold, silver and pink are waiting to be a part of your festive collection.
KT Network2 days ago
Besides convenient and streamlined shopping, the store offers customers over 1,500 dedicated car parking spaces, self check-out and green cash counters, along with a special feature of a LuLu coffee shop.
KT Network2 days ago
People can contact any of the participating clinics to book a free appointment.
KT Network2 days ago
SDS brings together two of the best brands operating under the wing of the Sharjah-based corporate, Al Safeer Group of Companies.
KT Network2 days ago
Mystery shoppers visit different outlets to evaluate each showroom based on outlet appearance, comfort, health and safety of visiting customers, policies and criteria, etc.
KT Network2 days ago