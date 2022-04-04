Use Kucoin referral code to get $10 bonus

KuCoin is a secure cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easier to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies. Just enter Kucoin app referral code: rJNKNK4 at the time of sign up and get a $10 sign up bonus plus 30 per cent discount on trading fees.

About Kucoin

KuCoin is one of the top three crypto exchanges with 500+ coins to trade. KuCoin was founded in 2017, at roughly the same time as binance. Use Kucoin referral code: rJNKNK4. You will get a $10 bonus by applying the rJNKNK4 referral code. You can share your refer code with friends and can earn $10 on each successful refer.

How to register and get bonus

1. Download the KuCoin app on your smartphone

2. Open the application after installing it.

3. Go to the top left corner of the screen and click the User icon.

4. To create an account with KuCoin, click Sign Up.

5. Provide your email address and verify it with the OTP.

6. Enter your Password and click 'next'

7. Apply the KuCoin referral code: rJNKNK4 in the referral code section to get $10 bonus

8. That’s it. Your KuCoin account is successfully created.

How to add money in KuCoin

1. Deposit funds into your account by clicking on Buy Crypto.

2. To complete your order, choose the appropriate payment method.

3. You can purchase crypto with P2P, debit/credit cards, and KuCoin Fast Trade.

4. Get exciting rewards in lucky draws when you deposit $150 or more.

5. Complete your buy order and win a Mysterious gift by KuCoin.

6. You need to perform Identity verification in order to add funds in your KuCoin account.

How to get Kucoin referral code?

1. Open app and the click on kucoin menu

2. There you will see 'Invite friends' option, just click on it

3. Finally there you will get your Kucoin referral code.

Now start sharing your kucoin app referral code with your friends and earn 5 USDT and 10 per cent discount on trading.

Conclusion

New Kucoin users can sign up with the code to claim the best Kucoin referral bonus and exclusive discounts.