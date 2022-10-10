Use Bybit referral code to get up to $4800 bonus on signup

Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 2:52 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 2:54 PM

Bybit is a specialised derivative trading platform with 100x leverage. Bybit is registered in the UAE and is one of the most promising crypto exchanges in today’s time. Bybit offers one of the intuitive trading terminals, and if you are someone moving from an existing exchange like Bitmex or Binance, it would surprise you. Bybit trading terminal is powerful, as well as robust in features. If you want to know how to use Bybit referral code then visit coinsupermart. The platform has more than 300 token pairs. Use Bybit referral code ‘10216’ to get exclusive bonus for crypto margin trading.

Bybit referral code: 10216

Refer and earn: offer

Signup bonus: $4800

Per referral: 40 per cent

Creating an account on Bybit

1. First, signup on Bybit from here

2. Enter your email

3. Enter Bybit referral code: 10216

4. After signup, you can trade and enjoy 100 per cent off on spot fee.

5. Do KYC to increase withdraw limits. Bybit also offers 2btc withdraw without any KYC

6. Enjoy trading in futures and fees free spot in Bybit.

Some of the top features of Bybit

1. Spot trading and margin trading (up to 125X) derivatives trading.

2. Leveraged tokens – Leveraged tokens allow users to leverage a trade without using margin trading features.

3. Crypto savings – This allows users to earn passive income on their crypto assets

4. Grid bot trading

5. Auto invest

6. Crypto staking

Currently Bybit offers USDT perpetual contract in which margin is used in USDT like BTCUSDT. Bybit also offers inverse perpetual contract in which you can trade in pairs like BTC/ETH/XRP/MATIC contract. So, signup using Bybit referral offer to enjoy joining bonus.

Bybit margin trading

For example, if you have $10 and the exchange allows 10x margin on BTC spot trade. Then in this case you can place an order (both long order or short order) up to worth $100. This process of trading more than you can afford is known as margin trading.

Bybit referral offer

To reward and welcome new traders, Bybit offers a joining bonus of up to $4800 using Bybit referral code ‘10216’. The bonus can be used as a trading margin but cannot be withdrawn. Profits from the bonus can be withdrawn. Bonus must be activated by trading activity within 21 days after receiving the bonus, after which it will be forfeited. Once activated, it will not expire anymore.

Ammar Tarique is a content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.