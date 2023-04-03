Usama Khan: A success story

By Deepak Jain Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 2:47 PM

Usama Khan, also known as Saamu Malik, is known as one of the most versatile artists.

"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing," says the caption of one of the Instagram posts of Khan, who is known by the moniker Saamu Malik. He is a well-known figure in the world of social media. Today we shall look at some of his achievements, which have earned him name and fame and also the title of one of the significant names on the list of social media influencers.

Khan is a social media influencer, model, and actor. The way he carries the outfits reflects his aura. He excels at adding a very different touch to the outfits he carries. Be it a royal look, a modern look, a traditional look, a party wear look, or even a casual look, Khan's posing style and attitude always add an extraordinary touch to the final look and photographs.

Khan has over one million followers on Instagram. His Instagram profile is mostly dedicated to discovering the most luxurious places in Dubai. He has also collaborated with Faisal Shaikh, who is frequently seen in many TV shows and web series. He has also collaborated with one of the most famous social media teams, Team 7.

Khan's journey is an amalgamation of acting, modeling, and content creation, with the additional element of exploring Dubai and its most luxurious places. His Instagram profile is filled with pictures of exotic and luxurious cars. With a net worth of $5 million, Khan owns many cars, including a sports car. It won't be wrong to say that cars have been Khan's first love, and this love is timeless and eternal.

— Deepak Jain is an independent content writer.