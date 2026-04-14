Urbix Design Studio enters Dubai’s luxury interiors market amid rising demand for bespoke living

Urbix Design Studio has announced the launch of its Dubai operations, marking its entry into one of the region’s fastest-growing premium design segments.

The move comes against the backdrop of sustained growth in Dubai’s property market, particularly across waterfront residences, branded developments, and custom-built villas. Increasing international investment and rising property values are prompting homeowners and developers to prioritise curated interior design solutions that enhance both lifestyle appeal and long-term asset value.

Founded by Deepak Chamola, Urbix Design Studio will focus on delivering bespoke interiors for high-net-worth individuals, investors, and developers. Commenting on the expansion, Chamola said Dubai represents a unique intersection of innovation, luxury, and diverse design influences. “Dubai’s real estate evolution has shifted expectations beyond architecture alone. Clients today are looking for thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect identity, functionality, and future-ready living. Our entry into the market is aligned with this growing demand for personalised design experiences,” he said.

The emirate’s interior design sector is evolving in parallel with broader urban development and sustainability goals. Designers are increasingly incorporating minimalistic luxury, smart home integration, and environmentally conscious materials, reflecting a shift towards efficiency alongside visual sophistication.

Demand is also being driven by the growth of short-term rental platforms and luxury hospitality developments. Property owners are investing in distinctive interiors to enhance competitiveness across prime locations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.

Industry analysts note that Dubai’s continued appeal as a global hub for luxury living is attracting both boutique studios and international firms, contributing to a more competitive and diverse design ecosystem.

Urbix Design Studio said it will focus on bespoke residential and select commercial projects, with an emphasis on combining functionality, aesthetics, and sustainable design principles. The company also plans to collaborate with regional developers and expand across the wider GCC in the coming years.