Upwards and Blackshark.ai join forces to reshape digital twin landscape in the region

In a move set to redefine the digital frontier, Upwards has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Blackshark.ai, combining visionary leadership with cutting-edge technology to deliver advance intelligence digital twin platforms and solutions tailored for the UAE’s rapidly evolving innovation ecosystem.

The collaboration brings together Blackshark.ai’s global expertise in semantic 3D geospatial intelligence with Upwards Solution’s strategic acumen and regional insight. This joint endeavour aims to accelerate the adoption of next generation’s intelligent digital twins across critical sectors, from urban infrastructure and smart cities to energy, mobility, and security.

What sets this partnership apart:

AI-powered geospatial intelligence: Using Blackshark.ai’s proprietary simulation technology, real-world environments can be replicated in near-real time, enabling predictive modeling, scenario planning, and risk analysis on a national scale.

Localised innovation: Upwards brings a deep understanding of UAE’s infrastructure goals, regulatory frameworks, and market needs; ensuring that solutions are not only visionary but also actionable.

Scalable, secure platforms: Built for interoperability, the digital twin platforms offer robust cybersecurity, cloud-based scalability, and seamless integration with existing data ecosystems.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to Emirates Vision 2031, aligning with national efforts to foster resilient, tech-enabled cities and boost digital sovereignty. Through this synergy, government agencies, developers, and strategic planners will gain unparalleled access to immersive and data-rich digital environments, empowering faster decision-making, optimised resource allocation, and sustainability tracking.

“By joining forces with Blackshark.ai, we are not just adopting technology — we are shaping the future of intelligence AI Infrastructure in the UAE and region,” said Abdullah Lei Shen, CEO of Upwards.

The joint platform is poised to roll out strategic pilots in urban planning, autonomous mobility modeling, and energy grid optimisation, with full-scale deployments expected by early next year.