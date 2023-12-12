Upgrade and save: ASUS presents exclusive promotions at Dubai Shopping Festival

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 2:53 PM

As the year comes to an end, the demand for cutting-edge electronics becomes irresistible during promotion seasons. ASUS is ready to cater to the varied needs of tech enthusiasts with not only attractive prices but also exceptional build quality. They feature a wide range of products designed for different purposes, offering options that cater to everyday tasks and versatile work needs, as well as powerful selections for gaming enthusiasts.

This season is not just about upgrading; it's about ensuring that every customer, regardless of budget, finds their perfect match. Join us on this tech-filled journey where innovation meets affordability, promising an upgrade experience that caters to one and all.

Unleash versatility with carefree ease

If you are looking for a laptop that effortlessly combines versatility and lightweight, the ASUS Vivobook and Zenbook series are your perfect choices, where lightweight design meets amazing performance.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402ZA-LZ070W), driven by a powerful Intel Core i5-12500H Processor, seamlessly navigates multiple tasks with ease. Its 360° hinge promotes effortless collaboration, while the sleek and modern design showcases individuality and enhances productivity. For those seeking a perfect blend of value and portability, the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (E1404GA-NK039W) is an unrivalled choice. Priced at just AED 1,399, it combines a friendly budget with a lightweight design and ASUS ErgoSense keyboard for exceptional typing experiences. Finally, the ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED (UM3402YA-OLEDR7W), weighing in at a mere 1.39 kilograms, redefines on-the-go productivity with its OLED display and AMD Ryzen 7 processor, delivering style and power in a portable form.

Ascend to gaming excellence

If you are looking for a gaming experience that transcends boundaries, ASUS introduces a trio of powerhouse laptops in this promotion season, each redefining the realm of gaming.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA507XI-LP018W) is designed for performance enthusiasts, featuring a potent AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mobile Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Its 15.6-inch display with a high refresh rate delivers immersive visuals, supported by a durable MIL-STD-810H military-grade construction that ensures reliability during intense gaming sessions.

To further elevate your gaming experience, the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (G614JU-N4098W) brings the games on. It boasts a powerful Intel Core i7-13650HX Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. The 16-inch display with a 240Hz high refresh rate and RGB backlit keyboard adds a touch of personalization to your gaming setup.

As for those who demand top-tier performance in a portable package, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU603VV-N4083W) is the ultimate choice. With its ultra-portable design, Intel Core i7-13620H Processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, the Zephyrus G16 delivers smooth and immersive gaming experiences, setting itself with an equally powerful cooling solution to handle even the most intensive gaming sessions with ease.

