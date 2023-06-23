Unveiling the power of ESG: Prithvi Awards and ESG Global Conference 2023 to lead the way

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15 at New Delhi

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 5:55 PM

ESG Global Conference and Prithvi Awards 2023 is a groundbreaking initiative by ESG Research Foundation, (section 8 not for profit company registered with government of India) to bring together experts from all over the world to have evocative discussions related to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) and recognise sustainability icons and leaders in ESG.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15 at New Delhi. It will be a two days global conference wherein, insightful panel discussions on the following topics will take place:

ESG Landscape in India

Carbon Credit — Eco System

ESG and Financial Eco System

Reporting of ESG India vs Global scenarios

No 'E' without 'S' and 'G'

Our jury members consist of eminent global specialists in their fields, who will choose among the nominees, doing excellent work in the field of sustainability/ESG. Nominations are invited from — Individual working in ESG Landscape, corporates implementing ESG, ESG NGO/volunteers, VC Funds dedicated to ESG, start-ups dedicated to ESG.

The upcoming ESG event has already garnered substantial attention, with major corporations, investment firms, and organisations eagerly participating and expressing their commitment to sustainable practices. The event will be graced by respected union law minister Arjun Meghwal (chief guest) and guest of honour Vivek Anand Oberoi, and Abhay Bhutada, managing director at Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

The highlight of the event will be launch of the mobile application — Sustain Vista to encourage people to switch to public transport to save carbon emissions. Everyone present will take an oath to use public transport, whenever feasible. Users will also get a certificate at the end of the year, showing how much carbon emissions have been saved from emitting.

We believe this initiative will provide a platform for innovation and collaboration that will create huge impact in protecting our planet.