Unveiling a tale of Dubai through fashion
Kashesh; a luxury clothing brand with its roots within the stories and ancient wisdom of the dreamers of the world; is set to redefine wearable art through a weaving together of fashion and poetry.
Drawing inspiration from the melting pot of Dubai's history, heritage, and modernity, Kashesh introduces ABR, a collection that brings together elements of tradition, innovation, and the vibrant spirit of the city.
The collection encapsulates the essence of Dubai's narrative, offering a fusion of contemporary silhouettes created with sustainability in mind.
Each piece serves as a canvas, narrating a unique story of inspiration and victory, etched seamlessly into the gold and white of the fabric.
With the poetry of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai embroidered within the folds. Each garment brings a soul with it that is meant to inspire and breathe new life into the creative sensibilities of the wearers.
"We believe that fashion is a powerful medium for storytelling, and Dubai provides us with an abundance of tales waiting to be told," said Kashesh Bhatia Garg, Founder and Creative Director of Kashesh. "With this collection, we aim to connect with those who are curious, who are constantly expanding with the universe itself. It's a collection for souls who collect stories and wisdom from faraway lands and hold them close to their hearts."
Key highlights of the collection include:
- Heritage revival: The collection pays homage to Dubai's historical landmarks, with patterns and designs inspired by iconic architecture.
- Poetic parables: Drawing from Dubai's story of success and His Highness's poetic creations, each garment is created with a specific identity and a story of its own.
- Desert mirage: The golden sands of the desert serve as an eternal muse, reflected in the colour palette and ethereal silhouettes evoking the vast expanse of the Arabian desert.
- Urban oasis: The collection's modern flair is manifested through sleek, contemporary cuts that mirror the city's towering skyline and its commitment to architectural innovation.
Kashesh's commitment to sustainable and ethical fashion is also evident in this collection, with a focus on sustainably sourced materials and responsible production practices.
The launch of this collection marks a significant milestone for Kashesh as she builds on her 15-plus years of fashion journey to carve a niche in the global fashion landscape. With this collection, she is celebrating Dubai's position as a dynamic hub of creativity, culture, and commerce.
About the designer: Kashesh Bhatia Garg is a global fashion designer, stylist, life coach and mentor. While she started her first label in 2009, her move to the UAE in 2020 was the beginning of a new dawn for her label and marked a paradigm shift in Kashesh's perspective as a designer. This collection is a result of her countless walks in Dubai and the inspiration she drew from them, as well as from the changes in her own consciousness.