Representatives from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Dr Maulana Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, a renowned Islamic scholar and social leader, convened at 55 Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, to discuss potential collaborations aimed at improving the future of communities in India.
UNOPS, a United Nations agency specialising in infrastructure, procurement, and project management services, has a long-standing presence in India since 1995. With a track record of delivering projects worth over $500 million across diverse sectors such as health, education, environment, governance, and disaster risk reduction, UNOPS plays a vital role in supporting peace, security, and development projects globally (source: UNOPS official website).
Dr Maulana Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, an esteemed figure known for his commitment to social reform, political thought, and inter-faith harmony, holds key positions as the founder of Gram Chatra Sansad and National Ulema Parliament. Recognised for his tireless efforts in championing social justice and human rights worldwide, Dr Rizvi's presence at the meeting added valuable insights to the discussions. The meeting primarily focused on addressing the current challenges faced by communities in India, particularly in the areas of health, education, livelihoods, and social cohesion. Participants engaged in a constructive exchange of ideas, exploring the synergies between UNOPS and Dr Rizvi's expertise and how they could work together to tackle these issues effectively. They also expressed their commitment to align their efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals and national priorities.
The meeting marked the beginning of an encouraging dialogue between UNOPS and Dr Rizvi, with both parties expressing their eagerness to continue the engagement and pursue potential areas of collaboration. The envisioned partnership holds the promise of a brighter future for communities across India, as it combines UNOPS' extensive experience in project management and Dr Rizvi's visionary leadership in driving social change.
As the collaboration between UNOPS and Dr Maulana Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi gains momentum, it is expected to pave the way for innovative solutions and transformative initiatives that will contribute to the sustainable development and well-being of communities throughout the country.
— Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.
