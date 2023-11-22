Unlocking transformation: Dr Emran Ghaffar Khan reveals the power of Zepbound/Mounjaro in revolutionising weight loss

Dr Emran Ghaffar Khan

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 3:09 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 3:10 PM

Recently, Dr Emran Ghaffar Khan, a distinguished Consultant Endocrinologist and Director of Kings Institute of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity (KIDEO) in Dubai Hills, shared insights on the groundbreaking weight loss medication, Zepbound (Mounjaro). With over 30 years of experience in the field, Dr Emran Khan emphasised the importance of understanding this revolutionary drug.

There has been a lot of discussion and recently in the process about this new medication. He explained that Mounjaro was available for more than one year and was only licensed for type 2 diabetes and now this has been given a license for weight management for patients who were not diabetic. In some countries, the same medication Mounjaro has been rebranded for the purpose of weight management and it is been called Zepbound. It has exactly the same ingredient Tirzepitide in both of them. It will remain available in UAE under the name Mounjaro.

There have been a lot of recent discussions about this new breakthrough in obesity. Prior to these new medications, there were very limited options available apart from bariatric surgery. It is the first time that we have medications which are for addressing similar results as bariatric surgery and reduce the health risks caused by obesity significantly.

Overview of Zepbound/Mounjaro:

Zepbound, a rebranded version of Tirzepitide (Mounjaro), is a medication initially licensed for Type 2 Diabetes in the USA. The UAE was the first country to approve its use for weight loss, with Kings College Hospital London being among the pioneers to introduce it. Dr Khan has been utilising this medication for over a year, showcasing its effectiveness.

Medical supervision and prescription:

Dr Khan emphasised the necessity of medical supervision and a prescription from an experienced endocrinologist. While Zepbound/Mounjaro has demonstrated significant results, it, like any medication, comes with side effects that require careful monitoring. The Kings College Hospital Diabetes and Endocrine Centre (KIDEO) boasts a team of UK-qualified consultants experienced in administering this innovative treatment.

Effectiveness and mechanism of Zepbound/Mounjaro:

Zepbound/Mounjao acts on gut hormones GLP-1 and GIP, reducing gastric emptying, prolonging food in the stomach, and signalling the brain to diminish appetite and cravings. Dr Khan highlighted its exceptional effectiveness, with patients experiencing a substantial reduction in food intake and cravings for certain foods.

Addressing obesity as a disease:

Dr Khan underscored the misconception surrounding obesity, emphasising it as a chronic and progressive disease that requires comprehensive management beyond lifestyle changes. The societal stigma associated with obesity often undermines the need for medical interventions, despite the myriad health issues it can trigger. It is important to be addressed at an early stage rather than treat it once the complications have arisen.

Unprecedented weight loss results:

Clinical studies indicate that, with medical support and lifestyle modifications, patients using Zepbound/Mounjaro can achieve up to 25 per cent weight loss, a remarkable result comparable to bariatric surgery. Dr Khan views this level of effectiveness as groundbreaking, significantly improving patients' quality of life and alleviating the strain on healthcare services.

Usage and consultation:

Zepbound/Mounjaro is administered through a once-weekly self-injection. The duration of use varies based on individual circumstances, with some patients opting for short-term use while incorporating lifestyle changes. The decision for long-term use is made in consultation with an endocrinologist, and the KIDEO team at King’s House UK trained consultant is ready to support patients on their weight loss journey.