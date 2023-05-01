Unleash the excitement: Little Draw announces tri-daily draws for triple the thrills

Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Mon 1 May 2023, 3:42 PM

Little Draw, the UAE's most popular three-number draw, termed as Just3 has announced that they will now be hosting draws tri-daily, every other day. Starting from May 1, players will have the opportunity to win every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in a week.

Little Draw has been a trusted platform for draw enthusiasts since its inception. With the new announcement, the platform aims to increase excitement and engagement among players.

"We are excited to announce our new tri-daily draws that will give our players more opportunities to win big. We have been working hard to make Little Draw a premier winning platform, and we are confident that this new feature will enhance the user experience," said Dennis Vargheese, CEO, Little Draw.

The platform is known for its transparency and security measures, ensuring that players can participate in the draws with complete peace of mind. The company also provides various payment options, making it convenient for players to participate in the draws.

The new tri-daily draws will feature the same game formats as before, with prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh1,000,000. The platform has already seen a surge in interest and participation from players since the announcement.

Players can participate in the tri-daily draws by signing up on the Little Draw website or promotional counters across Dubai. The platform is available to players across the globe, offering participants a chance to win from any corner of the world.

For more information about Little Draw and their new tri-daily draws, please visit their website at www.littledraw.ae or follow them on social media. Participants can watch live on Little Draw's Facebook Page and YouTube channel tri-daily at 9 pm UAE time.