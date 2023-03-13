University of Stirling’s first inter-university football championship set for debut in RAK

Inaugural tournament will see 18 universities vie for top prize of Dh10,000

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 3:08 PM

A unique and noble initiative in the development of UAE football will kick off in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday with the staging of an inter-university championship. Organised by the University of Stirling’s RAK Campus, the first Stirling Football Championship is set for two days of intense action among young talent across the country.

The Emirates Cultural and Sports Club will play host to 18 universities from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah where the brightest of talent can showcase their skills on the playground alongside their studies. About 225 students are expected to take part in the seven-a-side format, and the winning team will walk away with a prize of Dh10,000. There will be medals for the top three teams on the podium.

“The competition comes at a time in the lives of studying youth when they are focused on fashioning their careers,” said Dr Richa Arora, organising head and COO at the University of Stirling in RAK. “As much as we are aware, there are not many such tournaments to promote the sport at the domestic level in educational institutions.

“Football is huge in the country just as it is in the rest of the world. The Football Championship, we hope, can provide the platform for them to find an avenue for themselves as a professional footballer, along with other options. Win or lose, there is much to gain from tournaments where you learn about facets of life such as self-discipline, fitness and team work,” she said.

The tournament action is scheduled for evening times, between 4-8 pm on Monday and 4.30-8pm on Tuesday.

Channel 4 Radio Network (104.8 and 89.1) on radio and Khaleej Times in print are the media partners. The event is also supported by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Indian Association, RAK Police Band, the Indian International School in Dubai, www.BuzZzing.com, Marwan Gift Trading LLC and Planet One Education FZ LLC.