Universal Relocations completes first year in Dubai, plans Saudi expansion

Universal Relocations has completed its first year of operations in Dubai, marking a milestone in the company’s regional presence. The firm announced that it will continue to build on this progress with the planned opening of a new branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Universal Relocations was founded in 1998 in Chennai, India, and has since developed a network of offices across India and the United States. Its Dubai branch, opened in early 2024, was established to serve the growing number of international relocations across the Middle East. Over the past year, the branch has handled moves between the UAE, India, the United States, and other destinations, including shipping to USA, reflecting Dubai’s role as a hub for global mobility.

In its first year, the Dubai office has overseen services including packing, freight forwarding, customs coordination, and documentation. The company’s operational model relies on managing most core processes directly rather than outsourcing, which has enabled it to maintain oversight of relocations across multiple countries.

“Completing our first year in Dubai is a proud milestone, and expanding into Riyadh marks the next step in strengthening our presence across the Middle East. We are committed to delivering seamless relocation experiences for individuals and businesses moving across borders,” said founder of Universal Relocations.

The expansion into Saudi Arabia is scheduled to begin later this year, with a branch in Riyadh. The decision aligns with the rising demand for relocation support in the Kingdom, which has seen an increase in international business activity and movement of professionals. By establishing a base in Riyadh, the company aims to provide closer access for clients relocating to and from Saudi Arabia and surrounding markets.

The developments in Dubai and Saudi Arabia represent a continuation of Universal Relocations’ broader international strategy. The company has highlighted the Middle East as a key growth region, alongside its established operations in India and North America.

The Riyadh branch will mark the organisation’s second office in the Gulf region and is expected to strengthen its ability to coordinate relocations across the Middle East.