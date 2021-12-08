United PRO’s mega Golden Jubilee celebrations at Deira Creek

KT Network1 week ago
On the occasion of the Year of the 50th festivities, United PRO Association, a registered organisation of PROs working in the UAE, along with the government officials and Seven Capitals Company, conducted a rally of 50 decorated abras at Deira Creek. The event was marked with traditional Arab music played along with various performances, including Kalaripayattu, the traditional martial art of Kerala, Kolkali and Shinkari Melam.
The celebration featured the cutting of a 50-kg cake on which was imprinted the UAE National Flag. The programme was co-ordinated by Riyaz Kilton, vice-president of United PRO, and Shaheen, CEO of Seven Capitals Company.
Salim Ettaammal, United PRO association president led the way. Jijo Jalal, MD of Beam Media and contractor for RTA abra boats, provided the boats for the event. Colonel Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, deputy director of traffic department, raised the flag for the launching of the boat rally.
Faisal Jamal Al Kaabi, association chief patron, Ajith Ebrahim, general secretary, Muhsin Calicut, treasurer, Abdul Gafoor, vice president, Fazal Rahman, vice treasurer, Mujeeb Mappattukara, organising secretary, Mohan Menon, programme committee convener, Basheer Saidu, joint secretary, and Abdul Gafoor Musalla, secretary also actively participated in the programme.
At Orthocure, major procedures can be avoided using invasive techniques, often identifying ailments simply by touching the key points of the body.
KT Network1 week ago
Georgieva, from Bulgaria, is a professional singer with an international experience and is based in Dubai.
KT Network1 week ago
At Punjab Restaurant, we have a complete food court under one roof.”
KT Network1 week ago