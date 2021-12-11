United PRO’s Golden Jubilee event at Deira Creek

On the occasion of the Year of the 50th festivities, United PRO Association, a registered organisation of PROs working in the UAE, along with the government officials and Seven Capitals Company, conducted a rally of 50 decorated abras at Deira Creek. The event was marked with traditional Arab music played along with various performances, including Kalaripayattu, the traditional martial art of Kerala, Kolkali and Shinkari Melam.

The celebration featured the cutting of a 50-kg cake on which was imprinted the UAE National Flag. The programme was co-ordinated by Riyaz Kilton, vice-president of United PRO, and Shaheen, CEO of Seven Capitals Company.

Salim Ettaammal, United PRO association president led the way. Jijo Jalal, MD of Beam Media and contractor for RTA abra boats, provided the boats for the event. Colonel Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, deputy director of traffic department, raised the flag for the launching of the boat rally.

Faisal Jamal Al Kaabi, association chief patron, Ajith Ebrahim, general secretary, Muhsin Calicut, treasurer, Abdul Gafoor, vice president, Fazal Rahman, vice treasurer, Mujeeb Mappattukara, organising secretary, Mohan Menon, programme committee convener, Basheer Saidu, joint secretary, and Abdul Gafoor Musalla, secretary, also actively participated in the programme.